Jose Abreu leaving the White Sox for the Cubs would be a nightmare
Jose Abreu has been one of the best players in the history of the Chicago White Sox. For most of his prime, he was a lock for 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and some excellent defense at first base. He was also a tremendous leader throughout his tenure with the team.
Abreu was also incredibly loyal, making him one of the most impressive players the team has ever had. It also made the fans love and appreciate him a little more. It would have been easy to ask for a trade when they tore it all down but he stuck it out.
It looked as if he was rewarded in 2021 as the team won 93 games and was a legit threat to win the World Series. They fell short to the Houston Astros who ended up winning the American League pennant before losing the World Series to the Atlanta Braves.
2022 didn’t go as well for the Chicago White Sox as they went just 81-81. They were the definition of a .500 team all season long which has people questioning the rebuild and how they are constructed. Now that Abreu’s contract is up his future on the south side is cloudy.
The only thing worse than Jose Abreu leaving the White Sox would be him leaving the White Sox for the Cubs. Bruce Levine reported that as a possibility today on 670 The Score. He mentioned that the Cubs had an interest in the long-time White Sox first baseman.
Jose Abreu leaving the Chicago White Sox for the Chicago Cubs would be terrible.
From a Chicago Cubs’ point of view, this would be amazing for them. They are looking to spend some money this offseason which would help them begin to compete again in the NL Central Division. He has also had tremendous success playing games at Wrigley Field.
For the White Sox, this would be absolutely terrible. They’d be losing the guy that has been their best and most consistent hitter over the last decade. He had a down year in 2022 in terms of power but he was still one of the American League’s best pure hitters.
Abreu getting some of that power back in 2023 is very possible with a different approach so seeing that happen on the Cubs would be awful. This White Sox team isn’t ready to move away from him yet so it would be wise to do anything they can to bring him back.