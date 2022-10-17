White Sox: This hitting coach could be someone to consider for manager
The Chicago White Sox are deep into their search for their new manager. Tony La Russa is out as the manager and now they are looking for his replacement. There are a lot of good candidates out there to consider for the job but a new name is emerging.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB dot com, people within the baseball world believe that Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long is someone that is a potential manager candidate. That would certainly be an interesting hire.
There are five teams (Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers) that are going to be searching for a new manager right now. The White Sox may be a team that considered this guy.
He has had some great hitting coach opportunities with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Washington Nationals before this job with the Philadelphia Phillies. Over that span, some great managers have been in charge of his team.
Also according to Feindand, he was a key part of the Phillies turning their season around when they fired Joe Girardi and hired Rob Thompson. That is exactly what the White Sox needs at this point. Helping their hitters become good again is also something that is important.
The Chicago White Sox may look at Kevin Long as a managerial candidate.
The Phillies just shocked the world and defeated the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series by a 3-1 count. A lot of that is because of the fact that their offense is really good and has their stars producing at a high level. The White Sox were missing that in 2022.
Now they will play in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. It will be really interesting to see how they play against a team like that. White Sox fans might want to keep an eye on their offense when evaluating what Long can do for a team.
Feinsand didn’t connect him to the White Sox specifically but he did mention them as one of the teams with a manager vacancy. No stone should go unturned when looking for Tony La Russa’s new replacement.