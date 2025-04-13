3 Chicago White Sox players no longer worth defending

Mike Clevinger

There might not be a pitcher out there who has a portion of a team's fan base become such fierce defenders like Clevinger does.

Bring up the domestic abuse allegations made by the mother of one of his children, and his defenders throw back that he was not suspended by the league, nor was he ever charged.

Cite his inability to throw strikes lately, suddenly, he is being singled out when the rest of the bullpen has struggled, or not enough criticism is being thrown toward the offense.

Here is the thing that people who defend him never understand. First, before the domestic violence allegations, it was well-reported he was a bad teammate.

His Cleveland Guardians teammates demanded he no longer be on the team after he violated COVID-19 protocols.

He neglected to tell the White Sox he was even being investigated by MLB for domestic violence. The organization only found out after handing him a $12 million deal.

Then there is his injury history. He is always destined to make a 15-day IL stint.

Finally, the White Sox keep being the only team that values this guy when the rest of the league has past on him three times.

He was placed on waivers in 2023 when he was having a good season. No team wanted him when all it would cost was assuming the rest of his one-year deal. No one signed him in free agency in 2024 until the Sox brought him back and it was the same case in 2025.

Clevinger just is not valued by 29 other teams. That should tell you something about his character, his production, and the process the Sox keep using thinking a 34-year-old pitcher is still worth getting big-league innings when the rest of the league has thought otherwise.

That is why defending him makes no sense, especially when no other team figuratively said he is worth having on their club and dealing with his injuries, his inconsistencies, and his public relations problems.