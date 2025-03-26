3 Takeaways from taking a trip to Chicago White Sox spring training

Brandon Drury and the Position Player Puzzle

Last Monday, Brandon Drury looked every bit like a key contributor, going 3-for-3 at the plate in one of the cleaner offensive showings I saw all week. His ability to barrel the ball up stood out right away, and it felt like he was finding a groove at the right time.

Tough break for Brandon Drury, who’s expected to miss some time after a strong finish to Spring Training. He recorded a three-hit game against the #Giants on Tuesday, including two hits off SP Justin Verlander. The #WhiteSox will hope for a quick return. pic.twitter.com/kv6GBJe6p4 — Adrian White (@adrian_white_6) March 22, 2025

Unfortunately, that momentum came to a halt.

Drury suffered an injury during practice later in the week and was ultimately granted his release. While the full details remain unclear, it’s possible that the outcome of his follow-up with Dr. Donald Sheridan was worse than expected.

The White Sox may not have felt it was worth using a 40-man and IL spot for what could be a short-term stay. There’s a chance they circle back once he’s healthy.

That injury has opened up an already tight position player competition that will now need to be reshuffled in the final stretch of spring. With Drury sidelined, Lenyn Sosa has more than likely secured the starting second base job.

There are four total roster spots still to be sorted out on the position player side: starting shortstop, a bench infielder, a bench outfielder, and a utility role.

Brooks Baldwin joins in on the home run fun! pic.twitter.com/IJ3kcbUzMe — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) March 24, 2025

Among the 40-man options, Jacob Amaya looks poised to step in as the starting shortstop, while Brooks Baldwin appears to be the leading candidate to handle the utility role.

Baldwin fits well as the 13th man—versatile, capable of playing everywhere but catcher and first base, and already on the 40-man roster. That leaves two bench spots up for grabs. Travis Jankowski, a late addition to camp, appears most likely to secure the outfield bench role.

For the final infield spot, non-roster options Nick Maton, Tristan Gray, and Bobby Dalbec remain in the mix. Maton offers the most positional flexibility, capable of playing second base and even slotting into the outfield if needed.

Gray and Maton both offer a potential backup option in the middle infield—Gray is more comfortable on the left side at shortstop, while Maton sticks mostly to second. Additionally, all three candidates—Maton, Gray, and Dalbec—have experience at third base, adding another layer of value to their versatility.

Both Gray and Dalbec have also received time at first base in their careers, putting them in the mix for a possible backup role there.