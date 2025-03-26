3 Takeaways from taking a trip to Chicago White Sox spring training

Smith Secures Spot as Rotation Clarity Arrives

The biggest winner from my time at camp? Shane Smith.

The Rule 5 pick got the start on Wednesday against his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, and delivered.

He pitched four innings, allowing three hits, one walk, and striking out two on 58 pitches while topping out at 98 mph. He struck out Christian Yelich, got William Contreras to ground into a double play, and struck out Rhys Hoskins—an impressive statement against a quality lineup.

That performance solidified his place not only on the roster but in the starting rotation.

Smith’s strong outing was the capstone of what turned out to be a standout spring. After giving up four runs in just 1.2 innings against the Rangers in his first appearance—a start that drew early criticism from many fans—he rebounded dominantly.

Over his final three spring outings, Smith threw nine complete innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out 10. His poise and resilience earned him a spot in the Opening Day rotation and signaled that the White Sox may have uncovered a hidden gem.

Rule 5 pick SP Shane Smith officially makes #WhiteSox Opening Day Roster. Videos from his start yesterday against his former team #Brewers https://t.co/gSi6LheZoH pic.twitter.com/07GDsQbGnW — Adrian White (@adrian_white_6) March 20, 2025

Smith is in line to open the season as the fifth starter behind Sean Burke, Davis Martin, Martín Pérez, and Jonathan Cannon. Burke was named the Opening Day starter back on March 16, and the rotation is expected to begin the season with Burke, Cannon, and Martin facing the Angels, followed by Pérez and Smith against the Twins.

That loss came in the form of Drew Thorpe, who was ruled out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Thorpe sustained the injury during the second inning of a backfield game, and the news broke the same morning as the Brandon Drury injury, delivering a double blow to the White Sox roster plans.

The timing and setting of the injury only added to the sting, as the outing was an important evaluation opportunity for the team. Thorpe’s absence not only removes a potential rotation piece but also adds pressure to the club’s next tier of arms. In Thorpe’s absence, the organization will need to rely more heavily on its upper-level pitching depth.

One name to watch as the season progresses is Nick Nastrini. The right-hander made a strong impression in a backfield outing against the Dodgers and now finds himself in a critical depth role entering the season.

With RHP Drew Thorpe sidelined for the season due to Tommy John surgery, the #WhiteSox will likely turn to other starting options at AAA as the year progresses. One name to watch is RHP Nick Nastrini, who impressed in a backfield outing against the #Dodgers on Tuesday. https://t.co/KJ1SPTgyMH pic.twitter.com/RTAUPUbFZt — Adrian White (@adrian_white_6) March 22, 2025

With Mason Adams also going down late in camp with an arm injury—the extent of which is still unknown—Nastrini becomes even more important to the White Sox’s near-term rotation plans. The team will need him to be ready early, especially with the top tier already absorbing significant hits before Opening Day.

Spring Training always presents unexpected twists, and this year was no different. Brandon Drury’s injury created ripple effects across the infield, opening the door for players like Jacob Amaya and Brooks Baldwin to step into larger roles.

Meanwhile, the loss of Drew Thorpe (and possibly Mason Adams) to Tommy John surgery significantly reshaped the team’s rotation depth, placing a spotlight on arms like Nick Nastrini, who could be called upon earlier than expected.

On the flip side, Shane Smith’s rise stood out as one of the most encouraging developments of camp. The Rule 5 pick didn’t just earn a roster spot—he forced his way into the Opening Day rotation. My time at camp was a reminder of how quickly things evolve, and just how important these final weeks are for shaping the season to come.