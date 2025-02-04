4 Chicago White Sox players to watch during Spring Training

2. James Karinchak

Karinchak joins the Sox after five seasons in Cleveland as one of the best strikeout relief pitchers.

He holds a career 12-11 record with a 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and an impressive 13.9 K/9 rate. He finished sixth in the 2020 Rookie of the Year Award voting and is the fastest reliever in MLB history to reach 100 strikeouts.

Even after the sticky stuff crackdown was implemented in 2021, Karinchak, who notoriously relied on foreign substances to pitch, continued to show that he could elicit swings and misses with his four-seamer and curveball.

The main reason to pay close attention to Karinchak in the next couple of months is because his pitching performance is unpredictable. He missed all of 2024 due to shoulder fatigue, and it’s uncertain whether he’s gotten better since then.

Cleveland’s willingness to forgo sending him on a rehab assignment and remove him from their roster despite his successful years is a concerning sign that Karinchak isn’t the same guy who caused problems for the Sox and AL Central rivals for years.

Spring is a time for new beginnings, and in a new city, Karinchak will have the chance to revitalize his career. The Sox have plenty of depth in the bullpen but may benefit from incorporating a veteran presence among the young talent to start the season if Karinchak is ready to go.

3. Cal Mitchell

He might not be on Sox fans’ radar right now, but Mitchell shouldn’t be slept on.

Mitchell is coming off a solid minor league season with the Padres, where he batted .277/.359/.512 in 122 Triple-A games. His 22 home runs highlight his powerful lefty swing and his potential to become a lefty masher that can do plenty of damage.

Although Mitchell looked good last year, he hasn’t been able to translate his talent from the Minor to the Major League. He slugged .339/.391/.547 in Triple-A with the Pirates in 2022 but once called up his slash line plummeted to .226/.286/.349.

He demonstrated the same struggle to acclimate to the Majors in 2023, only his hitting was weaker in Triple-A and he never managed to get a hit. Fortunately, he has the chance to break old habits with the Sox.

If Mitchell can carry over his performance from San Diego to the Sox Spring Training, he could sneak onto the 40-man roster by Opening Day. First base will be an interesting position battle to follow with Andrew Vaughn’s production slipping and Miguel Vargas struggling to stay in the majors.

Mitchell could quickly become a front-runner for the starting job if he breaks out in February and March.