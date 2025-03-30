6 Chicago White Sox prospects who will likely make the MLB Debut this season

Colson Montgomery will likely be the starting shortstop if he keeps hitting home runs.

A back injury prevented Montgomery from winning the starting shortstop job in spring training. The team's fourth-ranked prospect does have five strikeouts in his first two games for the Knights.

However, the Sox will have to live with his strikeouts if they want his power bat.

The No. 39 prospect in all of baseball did crush his first dinger on Friday.

GET OUTTA HERE!🤩



Colson Montgomery's 2-run HR puts the Knights on top 3-0 in the bottom of the third! pic.twitter.com/Yg73Wu9Kcg — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 29, 2025

The back spasms and struggles in spring training are what landed him back in Charlotte. If he had a strong spring, he would likely have been the Opening Day shortstop despite hitting .218 last year for the Knights.

The hope is that he produces more home runs and a good average at Triple-A. If that happens, he will then likely get called up by June.

Chase Meidroth is getting on base and making highlight defensive plays.

Meidroth was another candidate to win the starting shortstop job. The team's eighth-best prospect is an on-base machine. The problem was he did not put the ball in play much in Cactus League play.

That earned him a ticket to Charlotte.

However, he has already drawn three walks and two hits in the first two games of the season for the Knights.

He has been flashing some serious leather at second base.

Chase Meidroth showing off his skills! 👏



Knights lead 6-0 heading into the top of the 4th! pic.twitter.com/VtuYkV2j3e — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 29, 2025

The belief is that Meidroth's best defensive position is at second base. It might be just two games, but Montgomery and he are showing flashes that those two could be the middle infielders through the rest of the decade.