6 position battles to watch for during Chicago White Sox spring training

Second base

Nicky Lopez was let go this offseason, so once again the White Sox have to find another starting second baseman this season.

The organization has been trying to replace Ray Durham ever since he was traded in 2002.

Veteran Josh Rojas, who was signed in the offseason after being non-tendered by the Mariners, is slated as the starter right now on the unofficial depth chart. Chase Meidroth could push him off the starting spot.

The prospect was acquired in the Garrett Crochet deal and is close to breaking through into the big leagues. However, he is not on the 40-man roster.

Lenyn Sosa had a strong September in 2024 to earn him a shot to stay with the Sox. Remember, he was demoted twice that season.

He is also out of minor-league options and a terrible fielder. Brooks Baldwin made his major-league debut last season and could get some consideration too.

The Sox also have Brandon Drury in camp as a non-roster invite. He has a Silver Slugger and 2024 was his first poor season. He also battled injuries that led to his decline.

Drury can also play multiple positions so that should help him earn a spot. The Sox also have failed prospects who never got much of a runway in Tristan Gray, Cal Mitchell, Nick Maton, and Andre Lipcius in camp as non-roster invites.