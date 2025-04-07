A rough start is leading to some troubling trends for the Chicago White Sox

Tigers Series: Rotation unravels, then the bullpen as Detroit sweeps series

The starting rotation’s inexperience began to show in Detroit.

Jonathan Cannon struggled with efficiency in Game 1 as the Tigers applied steady offensive pressure, driving up his pitch count to 88 in just 3.2 innings. The bullpen remained unreliable, and outside of a late ninth-inning rally, the Sox fell 7–4.

Jack Flaherty held Chicago to one run on three hits over 5.2 innings, outdueling the Sox lineup with seven strikeouts. Riley Greene was also a triple away from the cycle.

Game 2 followed with more of the same. Davis Martin didn’t have his best stuff, allowing seven earned runs over five innings. Despite collecting eight hits—just two fewer than Detroit—the Sox couldn’t convert them into sustained offense, falling 7–2 as their inability to string together situational hits continued.

In the finale, Mike Tauchman returned from the IL to lead off and looked sharp in his season debut, while Benintendi exited with left abductor soreness, leaving the lineup and roster in question moving forward and setting up the injury discussion that continues to shape the roster.

The Sox jumped out to an early lead, and Martín Pérez again gave them a chance to win. The veteran lefty tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball, extending his season total to 12.1 innings with just one earned run. But once again, the bullpen faltered. Detroit scored three runs in the ninth to walk it off and complete the sweep, handing Chicago its fifth straight loss.