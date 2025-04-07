A rough start is leading to some troubling trends for the Chicago White Sox

Missing pieces and depth being tested

Tauchman, Tyler Gilbert, and Josh Rojas all opened on the IL.

Tauchman rejoined in Detroit, immediately taking over leadoff duties and looked poised at the top of the order—a spot that had been one of the team’s biggest offensive question marks early on.

Jankowski was DFA’d, though a return could hinge on Benintendi’s injury status.

Gilbert began a Triple-A rehab assignment and could return soon, which would be a welcome addition to a bullpen that has lacked a consistent left-handed option.

Rojas, however, has yet to begin his rehab and may remain out for an extended period. His absence continues to leave questions about the Sox’s roster.

Brooks Baldwin Emerges as a Bright Spot

Baldwin is hitting .280 with five RBIs and has been a bright spot early in the season. He’s appeared at second base, shortstop, and right field, showcasing valuable versatility.

With Rojas's return timeline still uncertain and both Lenyn Sosa and Jacob Amaya off to slow starts, Baldwin has stepped in to fill key gaps defensively and offensively. If he continues to produce, he could cement himself as a reliable utility piece in the organization.

The road trip continues on Tuesday in Cleveland. If the Sox hope to stay relevant in the AL Central, they’ll need better pitching depth, cleaner bullpen execution, and a more balanced offensive approach.