Chicago White Sox MLB The Show 25 ratings are out, and it is not very complimentary

Penn Murfee, Disgusting 80mph Slider. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/sOwubchC5v — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 17, 2022

Murfee surprisingly lands as the second-highest-rated player on the team with a 75 overall. He is already a well-known name among MLB The Show players, particularly in online game modes like Battle Royale, where his funky delivery makes him a valuable bullpen option.

Five players check in with a 73 overall rating

Mike Tauchman's ranking makes him a solid but unspectacular option for outfield depth. While not a game-changer, his balanced ratings make him a useful role-player in Franchise Mode.

Davis Martin catches Shohei Ohtani looking 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoUGni6EB — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 2, 2025

Davis Martin, the highest-rated starting pitcher on the team, could hint at his potential role as the Opening Day starter for the White Sox. His rating suggests he is a serviceable arm but not necessarily a dominant force on the mound.

Bryse Wilson also holds a 73 overall rating, providing depth to the rotation or bullpen. He doesn’t possess elite attributes but can be a steady presence for the White Sox in simulations or lower-tier matchups.

Michael A. Taylor is the best defensive player on the team, boasting 90+ ratings in fielding, arm strength, and accuracy. His elite glove makes him an excellent platoon option for Andrew Benintendi or Mike Tauchman in Franchise Mode.

Mike Clevinger rounds out the top-rated players on the team with a 73 overall. With the current roster construction, he is contending for a high-leverage bullpen role that could potentially make him the team’s closer, providing a veteran presence at the back end of the bullpen.