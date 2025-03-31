Chicago White Sox top pitching prospects headline Double-A Barons' must-watch rotation

Hagen Smith

The White Sox didn’t hesitate when Hagen Smith was still available at No. 5 in the 2024 MLB Draft, and for good reason. The former Arkansas ace dominated college hitters with a 2.04 ERA and a staggering 17.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

His elite pitching attributes — featuring upper-90s heat, a biting slider, and a delivery that makes everything more challenging to pick up out of the hand — propelled him to SEC Pitcher of the Year honors and solidified his status as one of the top pitching prospects in the country.

Smith’s fastball works comfortably in the 95–97 mph range and occasionally reaches triple digits. His fastball rides late and climbs past barrels at the last second, often forcing hitters to chase high heat that looks hittable, elevated by elite carry and a low release point.

His slider is a 70-grade wipeout pitch in the mid-80s, with tight, late-breaking horizontal action that mirrors his fastball's initial trajectory. It’s a true swing-and-miss weapon, especially when he’s ahead in the count.

Against lefties, it starts at the knees and vanishes off the plate; versus right-handers, he buries it at the back foot or freezes them by landing it for a strike. The sharp tilt and tunneling effect make it equally threatening to both sides of the plate.

With two-plus pitches that can miss bats in different ways, Smith’s next step will be refining his third option. The development of his splitter will be crucial this season, providing him with a third offering to navigate right-handed hitters more effectively over longer outings.

Smith’s frame and athleticism suggest he can handle a starter’s workload. Viewed as the next in line behind Schultz, Smith has all the ingredients to become a frontline starter in his own right — and if all goes to plan, he could soon share the spotlight in Chicago as part of a formidable left-handed pitching duo.