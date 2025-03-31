Chicago White Sox top pitching prospects headline Double-A Barons' must-watch rotation

Grant Taylor

Among the Barons’ trio of top arms, Grant Taylor stands out as the candidate with the largest range of outcomes, combining power stuff with the fewest professional innings — a potential frontline starter who has to prove he can stay on the field.

After missing his draft year due to Tommy John surgery, the LSU product made a strong pro debut in 2024, totaling 19 1/3 innings between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Kannapolis, where he posted a 1.13 ERA over 16 frames with 25 strikeouts. A right lat issue cut the season short, but he still showed flashes of high-end stuff when on the mound.

Spring training gave Taylor a chance to showcase just how electric his stuff can be when he's healthy. He touched 101 mph in his Cactus League debut, then built on that with a two-inning outing against the Dodgers, striking out six and flashing the power fastball and sharp secondaries that earned him a fast-track assignment to Birmingham.

Grant Taylor seals a 6-out save with ... 6 K's 💪



The @whitesox No. 7 prospect has not allowed a run through 3 spring appearances:

Taylor's pitch mix gives him a diverse arsenal to challenge hitters from both sides of the plate. His fastball is a true power offering, living in the upper 90s and capable of reaching triple digits. However, it's the contrasting movement of his secondaries that helps him keep hitters off balance. His cutter, which sits in the low-to-mid 90s, has a short, firm break and works well inside to left-handers while staying off the barrel against righties.

The slider plays off a similar plane but with a later break, and his tightly wound curveball gives him a north-south option to finish at-bats. Taylor has also begun mixing in a kick-change to show hitters something that fades arm-side — a pitch that’s circulated within the organization as a useful tool for post-surgery arms looking to develop a softer-speed offering to complement their power mix.

Grant Taylor (@whitesox 2023 second-rounder) averaged 99.9 mph on his heater en route to 2 K's over a scoreless frame during Cactus League action 🔥

The White Sox have worked with Taylor on refining his command and managing the intensity of his delivery, which will be key to keeping him on the starter track. While his control remains inconsistent at times, the quality and depth of his raw arsenal give him one of the highest ceilings among arms in the system.

He has reliever risk, but if Taylor can hold up over a full season and throw strikes consistently, the White Sox might have something special. His assignment to Birmingham shows the club’s confidence in his readiness to take on a much more aggressive development track.

This early-season rotation decision gives Birmingham a rare blend of upside and intrigue, placing three White Sox’s most promising arms on the same developmental track. Schultz and Smith are MLB Pipeline’s No. 16 and 34 overall prospects, respectively.

While Taylor, who sits just outside the top 100, could force his way into midseason rankings with a continued strong performance and prospect graduation. They all impressed at big-league camp, and now they’ll push each other in Birmingham.