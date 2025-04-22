2 left-handed pitching prospects the Chicago White Sox should target in the MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox hold the No. 10 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, a chance to reinforce their farm system with another high-upside addition.

Tennessee’s Liam Doyle and an Illinois prep arm Jack Bauer stand out as options who fit the organization’s established preferences — namely, left-handed pitchers with big stuff.

The White Sox have a recent record of investing in upside. That is a nice break from when the franchise focused on players with high floors.

The Sox have shown a pattern of prioritizing unique talent early in the draft. Garrett Crochet and Noah Schultz both entered the system as hard-throwing lefties with distinct traits, and each has become a key pitching asset.

Beyond arms, picks like Caleb Bonemer and George Wolkow demonstrate the club’s aggressiveness in pursuing prep talent with strong college commitments, using above-slot bonuses to land players with first-round tools outside of the first round.

Liam Doyle – University of Tennessee

Liam Doyle has emerged as one of the more polarizing but productive college pitchers in the 2025 class.

Now thriving in Tennessee, showcasing a dominant fastball that anchors his profile. Sitting in mid 90s, Doyle’s fastball plays up thanks to its late ride and flatter plane, which makes it tough for hitters to pick up and even tougher to barrel.

Doyle’s overall performance has been excellent this spring, evidenced by a sub-2.50 ERA and elite swing-and-miss numbers. While his slider and cutter are still being refined, each shows flashes of being an average or better pitch. His splitter is an intriguing wrinkle that can create depth, particularly against right-handers. There are questions about his delivery and whether it will hold up in a starting role.

Liam Doyle hits the 100-K mark in emphatic fashion 😤



The 2025 Draft prospect leads D-I in strikeouts and has a 104/17 K/BB ratio.



(🎥: @Vol_Baseball) pic.twitter.com/xdoBdnvGZT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 19, 2025

What makes Doyle particularly appealing to the White Sox is how well his strengths align with the organization’s track record of developing lefties with big fastballs and distinct pitch profiles.

Much like Garrett Crochet, Doyle brings SEC experience, a fastball that generates consistent whiffs, and the potential to rise quickly with the right refinement. His development path fits the mold the Sox have successfully tapped into before, making him a natural fit if they stick to what has worked.

Jack Bauer – Lincoln-Way East (IL)

Jack Bauer, a left-hander from Lincoln-Way East (IL), has quickly risen up draft boards thanks to a rare combination of velocity and pitch movement.

Reaching 102 mph from the left side puts him in unprecedented territory for a high school arm, and it's not just the velocity that has scouts intrigued. His breaking ball consistently spins near 3000 rpm, giving it sharp bite and making it a legitimate out pitch against both righties and lefties.

‘25 LHP Jack Bauer (@LWEastBaseball) opens up @ 95-98/99 & makes it look easy out of the hand. Clean delivery, angle to release makes it tougher; SL in low-80s (2700+) has been solid early on. #GoHoos commit. #PGHS @PG_Draft pic.twitter.com/BtPuYUyZBC — Perfect Game Illinois (@PG_Illinois) April 14, 2025

Standing 6-foot-3 with room to fill out, Bauer has shown signs of improved body control and delivery consistency this spring. His overall operation remains relatively low effort considering the power he generates, and his changeup gives him a third usable pitch. While command is still a work in progress, he’s shown strides in pounding the zone more consistently this year.

There’s some reliever risk with Bauer due to his developing command and overall polish, but the upside is too tantalizing to ignore. He fits the mold of a high-risk, high-reward draft selection — the type of pick that could become a foundational piece if it clicks. If the White Sox aren’t sold on him as a top-10 target, they could look to lure him with their first pick in the second round. His in-state roots, left-handed explosiveness, and athletic delivery still make him a strong fit for an organization that has consistently bet on elite traits and long-term projection.