The White Sox bullpen has been one of the more frustrating parts of this season. There have been some bright spots, but there have also been plenty of moments that have left fans holding their breath. This was on full display during Sunday's painful loss at the hands of the Tigers.

Seranthony Domínguez is probably the best example of the roller coaster. He keeps White Sox fans on the edge of their seats almost every time he takes the mound, whether he ultimately gets the job done or not.

Then there’s Grant Taylor, who has easily emerged as the White Sox’s best reliever this season. He owns a 2.39 ERA and has been nothing short of outstanding. He's allowed home runs in each of his last two outings, but there's nobody the White Sox should trust more to get outs in key situations than Taylor. The problem has been his usage, which has been inconsistent throughout the season.

Sean Newcomb has also flown under the radar. He’s quietly been really good for the White Sox this season and deserves more recognition than he’s gotten. The White Sox have even tried Newcomb in a starting role, and his three perfect innings on Saturday made some fans feel like stretching him out into the rotation could be a viable option.

9 ⬆️, 9 ⬇️ for Sean Newcomb pic.twitter.com/0HlX6sW019 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 20, 2026

Outside of a couple of the aforementioned arms, the White Sox bullpen has been inconsistent, and it's looking to be a major need as the trade deadline approaches. Here are a couple of intriguing options that could be available.

Aroldis Chapman

Despite his age, Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman still gets the job done at a high rate and continues to prove why he’s been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last decade. The flamethrower posted a 1.17 ERA in his age-37 season last year, and he's holding an even-better 0.83 mark this season at 38. His fastball is still near triple-digits and he's been one of the best late-inning arms in the game.

Mark Feinsand recently listed the White Sox as one of the best fits for Chapman, and honestly, it makes a lot of sense. He’s already experienced playing in Chicago during his time with the Cubs and he could be exactly the kind of reliable late-inning arm the White Sox need.

Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela began his career as a starting pitcher with the Rockies. After a brutal 2025, the Rockies moved Senzatela into a relief role, and he's excelled so far this season.

He currently owns a 2.23 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. He only has three saves because his appearances in the ninth inning have been rare, but he’s still been incredibly effective in the role he's been given. Senzatela is owed $12 million this season and has a $14 million option for 2027, so he's a bit on the expensive side, but that should make him fairly cheap to acquire in terms of prospect cost.

The White Sox bullpen has enough talent to compete, but the regression and recent struggles have made one thing clear: the front office should be active in looking for bullpen help before the trade deadline.