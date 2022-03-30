This is the 9th most important White Sox player in 2022
Pitching is one of the real strengths of the Chicago White Sox in the year 2022. They are looking to win the American League Central in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever and will need all of their pitchers to step up in order to do it. One of the best on the roster is Dylan Cease.
Of course, the White Sox acquired Dylan Cease along with Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago Cubs in the trade that sent Jose Quintana to the north side. It was a very good deal for the White Sox as they now have a superstar bat and a superstar pitcher in the making.
Cease is going into the season pegged as the number three starter in the rotation that is sure to feature some incredible talents. The White Sox are lucky to have someone as good as Cease as the three. There were times in 2021 when he was the best pitcher in the rotation.
Now, going into the 2022 season, he is the ninth most important player on the roster. As far as pitchers go, few have the arm talent that Cease has. He also showed in 2021 that he has the ability to make all 32 starts in a Major League season. Injuries happen but Cease has been reliable so far.
Dylan Cease has been amazing for the Chicago White Sox so far in his career.
In those 32 starts, Cease led the White Sox with 226 strikeouts. That was also third in the American League, only trailing two Cy Young nominees in Robbie Ray (248) of the Toronto Blue Jays (now with the Seattle Mariners) and Gerrit Cole (243) of the New York Yankees.
Cease has the stuff to be a superstar. If he is higher on this list in 2023, people shouldn’t even be slightly shocked. He is absolutely incredible and is only getting better. He throws the ball hard and works in his outstanding breaking pitches.
It is good to know that, as mentioned before, Cease is probably the number three on the team. The reason that is good is that he would be number one on a lot of teams in Major League Baseball. The staff on the south side is amazing and Cease is a big reason why. Hopefully, a lot of winning follows him around this season.