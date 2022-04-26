3 ways for the Chicago White Sox to get back on winning track
Everybody that follows baseball closely knows that the Chicago White Sox are the most talented team in the American League Central Division. They also have the worst manager in the division to go with the worst injury luck in the division which is why they are 6-9.
Going forward, it would be smart to believe that they will turn it around because of the players that they have in the clubhouse. There is plenty of reason for optimism because of what we saw earlier in the year along with everything that happened in 2021.
When a good team is struggling, there are a lot of things that can lead to why. The players playing better baseball sounds the most obvious but it is also the most accurate. If the White Sox players that we know are elite start playing like it again, the team will win a lot more games.
Another thing for them to do is to stay positive about themselves. After losing seven in a row, they still don’t even have the worst record in the division up to this point. They are also only 1.5 games out of first place in the AL Central which does figure to be a little bit stronger than the year before.
The Chicago White Sox need to turn their season around in short order.
This White Sox team is nowhere near out of it. People who give up on them are going to feel foolish by the time September rolls around and they are cruising to their third straight playoff appearance. If the White Sox fix these three things, the rest of the regular season will go the way that they had hoped: