Chicago White Sox finally end the losing streak with a big win
The Chicago White Sox came into Wednesday’s game on an eight-game losing streak. They lost the series opener to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night and it seemed like there was no end in sight. However, they pulled out the big win on Wednesday to end it.
Dylan Cease was on the mound for the White Sox in this one. They needed a big performance from him in order to get the win and they did. He only gave up two runs in a shaky sixth inning but that was it. He was brilliant with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball.
He had nine strikeouts on the day which was also very impressive. Cease is one of the mainstays in the White Sox rotation now and will be that for a very long time. It was good to see him stop the bleeding.
Cease wasn’t the winning pitcher because Jose Ruiz allowed a run which tied the game for the Royals. As a result, the White Sox needed a hero. With two men on base, Andrew Vaugh hit a towering three-run home run to give the White sox a 6-3 lead.
Both Vaughn and Jake Burger had impressive games. Each of them did what was necessary to spark the offense of this club. It was, like everything else, much needed in order to help this team finally win a game. Now, if everyone in addition to these guys gets hot, the offense will rake.
They eventually made it 7-3 and hang on for the win. Finally, the skid is over. Bennett Sousa was the winning pitcher and Kendall Graveman picked up the save. It was a great performance by the team in a game that they desperately needed to win.
The Chicago White Sox earned a much-needed win over the Kansas City Royals.
Now, the White Sox sits at 7-10. They have a long way to go but we all know what this team is capable of when things are going well. They are going to get some players back from injury soon which will make things even better for them. If all goes well, this team will get back on the winning side of things and make the playoffs once again.