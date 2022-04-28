The Chicago White Sox blow another winable game at home
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have their best offensive stuff on Thursday night and it cost them. Michael Kopech, even with less than his best, still had an outstanding start. He allowed two earned runs in 5.0 innings. His command wasn’t as crisp as it usually is but he pitched well enough to win.
Unfortunately, the White Sox offense only mustered up two runs in the first nine innings of the game as well. They had to scrap to get those two runs too. Leury Garcia finally hit his first home run of the season to make it 2-1 Kansas City before they rallied for the tying run in the 8th.
In extra innings, Aaron Bummer had a chance to get out of the top of the 10th with no runs against but they blew it. With the bases loaded and two outs, he threw a ball that was missed by Reese McGuire behind the plate and Kansas City took a 3-2 lead.
Later in the at-bat, he made some solid contact and the Royals tacked on another two. Of course, in the bottom of the 10th, two strikeouts and a ground ball putout won the game for Kansas City by a final score of 5-2.
The Chicago White Sox blew what should have been a big win on Thursday.
Chicago had the game won and they blew it. The offense is just dead right now and it is costing them ballgames. If they were to muster up a measly third run over the course of 9 innings they would have won. It is just tough to watch.
The Royals took the series 2-1 which is the third straight series loss for the White Sox. They are in trouble and need to start playing well soon. They are a very injured team which doesn’t help them but they aren’t injured enough to lose nine out of ten games.
They were expected to get Luis Robert back for this series but he never came. He is now expected to be in the lineup on Friday when the Chicago White Sox hosts the Los Angeles Angels. Noah Syndergaard is going to face Lucas Giolito which should be really fun to watch.
Somebody on this team needs to do something. They need their bats to get hot to complement their pretty good pitching. It hasn’t clicked yet which is why they are 7-11. As mentioned before, they need to get healthy but they should have been able to pull out the win in this one regardless.