Johnny Cueto surely looks awesome in AAA Charlotte
With all the trouble keeping pitchers healthy, the Chicago White Sox signed ex-San Francisco Giant’s pitcher Johnny Cueto to a Minor League deal on April 4th.
The deal is worth $4.2 million and the Sox Chicago White Sox can opt-out of the deal if Cueto fails to make it to the Major Leagues by the 15th of May. That’s not that far away.
But Cueto likely made an excellent case for himself to be called up this past Thursday night as he had an excellent night pitching for the White Sox’ AAA Charlotte franchise.
In four innings of work, Cueto allowed just one hit, no runs, no walks, no earned runs, and had six strikeouts. 29 of his 45 pitches were strikes.
That’s good and may be a little better than some of the guys that are up in the Majors with the Sox already. That kind of performance would certainly go over well with the Sox right now, especially with the way that they are playing.
The Chicago White Sox could be getting some help in their starting rotation.
Their current group of pitchers, including the bullpen, are allowing a lot of walks which has contributed to a few losses.
Cueto’s night should give the White Sox management cause to bring him up and have him start in the rotation. If he can have similar performances, even a little bit less than that, they might be able to hang on and win some more games.
The White Sox need all the help that they can get so calling Cueto up may not be a bad idea. They can get him in the rotation and hope that he pitches better than some of the other guys that are starting right now (Keuchel being one of those). What do they have to lose? Nothing.
They need all hands on deck to get them out of this jam that they are in. I would look for Cueto to be called up sooner rather than later, perhaps within the next week. The White Sox may be able to get him started right away when he does come up.
Or, they might want him to have one more warmup game at Charlotte before brining him up to the Majors. At any rate, Cueto’s time is coming.