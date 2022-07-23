The White Sox can benefit from the Yankees landing Juan Soto
We don’t exactly know who is going to be the one to land Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. It is going to be a heft trade package that reshapes the entire league for a long time. There is a clear team for Chicago White Sox fans to root for here if it can’t be them.
The New York Yankees are in on everyone that becomes available. They are the most historic franchise in the league that always has great teams filled with great players. However, they don’t win the World Series every year (they haven’t since 2009) so they are always looking to improve.
If they make the decision to trade for Juan Soto, and some suggest that it won’t be their top three prospects going, they will probably lose out on Aaron Judge. In this climate, it seems like they can only have one or the other.
If Aaron Judge becomes available, he would cost a lot but the White Sox should pay up for this one. If it is in free agency they won’t have to give up any players to get him either and he would be worth every penny that they spend on him.
The Chicago White Sox would be lucky to land a player like Aaron Judge one day.
Judge mashes home runs on a daily basis. That is the thing that the White Sox needs the most. If they can add that kind of power to the middle of their lineup, they would become a legit threat to win the World Series.
They thought they were that before this season started but they need more power. He also plays right field which is a major area of need for the White Sox and has been for a long time. If the White Sox and Judge can somehow work out a deal that brings him to town, the franchise would be changed forever.
If it happened, the White Sox would finally have a player making over 100 million dollars which would also show the world that they are serious about winning. He may leave New York with or without the Soto deal getting done so you never know what happens.
Everyone should be rooting for the Yankees to win the big Juan Soto sweepstakes as that would almost certainly make Judge available to the White Sox. With the other hitters in this lineup and the need for him in the outfield, it is a perfect match for both sides.