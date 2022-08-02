The Chicago White Sox signed their entire draft class to deals
The 2022 Major League Baseball draft has just about become a memory now but there is still a lot happening with it. The Chicago White Sox seem to enjoy all of their selections.
Though no one has really said much about this, they have done something amazing with their draft class as well as their farm system that should go a long way towards improving it and making it better than it is.
First of all, let’s talk about the White Sox draft class. What the Sox have managed to do is sign every single one of their 2022 draft class, bringing them all into the fold.
This means that they will have all 20 of their draft picks ready to go and can start developing them pretty much right away. This will help increase the talent in the White Sox farm system and will be able to get the Sox some much-needed help in the future quickly.
The Chicago White Sox improved their farm through the 2022 MLB Draft.
The other interesting thing that the Sox have done is that they have added ten undrafted free agents to their farm system giving them additional talent. Of these ten free agents, there are four right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, a catcher, two infielders, and one outfielder.
The White Sox can use all the help that they can get and these players are sure to provide some of the help that they need. Now that they are in the fold and can be developed into Major League Baseball caliber players, the future for the Sox is much brighter than it was before the draft.
Most fans have taken a look at the top of the draft but there hasn’t been much discussed about the players that were taken lower nor has there been much discussion around the ten free agents that the White Sox signed.
The significance of signing all of these players cannot be stressed enough. Getting them all into the Minor Leagues quickly is going to be very helpful for the depth of the farm system.
Notorious for having one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball, if the talent is there in this group and they have some pretty decent players come out of it, they could turn things around in that system and help to make it much better than it has been.
The White Sox front office deserves a lot of credit for this. They have been good at getting players into the system quickly. Now if they can just develop them right, the sky will be the limit for their farm system. This is defiantly a step in the right direction for the Sox.