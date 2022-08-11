The Chicago White Sox offense fails them yet again
The Chicago White Sox are in a bad way. They have a winning record but this 2022 season is a disaster for them. They don’t win nearly as much as we thought they would and there are a couple of different reasons for it.
Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals was the 2022 season in a nutshell. Johnny Cueto put together yet another quality start but they failed to give him any run support. Once Cueto was out, the Royals broke it open and won the game 8-3.
The offense is a disaster. They scored three runs in an inning that they would have blown the bases loaded but the Royals made an error that kept the inning alive. The White Sox took a 3-1 lead in that frame but that would be it for the offense.
It allowed the Royals to still feel in the game and the White Sox were losers once again. It was about as bad of a game as you can expect from this very mediocre White Sox team against a very bad Royals team.
The Chicago White Sox offense is broken and showing no signs of getting better.
Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal are having terrible seasons at the plate. Grandal had two hits and a run scored which was nice but he needs to be much better. Moncada had a terrible game that saw him strike out twice in just a disgusting-looking fashion. There are people out on both of them and nobody should blame them.
Something has to give. They should be able to score enough runs early to take the steam out of a bad team like the Royals. All season long, they have been waiting to see the offense consistently start clicking and it just hasn’t happened. They need to do something.
They did nothing to help themselves at the trade deadline which is a disgrace but there are more options. We all know that Tony La Russa needs to be let go but he isn’t the only problem either. The hitting coach has them in a terrible approach ad it shows each game.
If the White Sox don’t have better at-bats going forward, they are going to miss the playoffs. They have their last chance in this series against the Royals with Dylan Cease on the mound for Thursday’s game.