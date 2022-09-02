White Sox: 5 worst contracts in the American League Central
The Chicago White Sox play in a very bad division. The winner of it is only going to be looked at as a slightly above-average team unless they make a surprise run in the postseason.
It has been this way for a long time and all of the teams should honestly be ashamed of themselves.
That even applies to the Cleveland Guardians who sit atop the division with the lowest payroll. If they were slightly less cheap with some of their players, they might be even better.
There are also some really bad contracts in the division. The White Sox might lead the way in that department which is not good. These are the five worst contracts in the division:
Yoan Moncada has been a massive disappointment for the Chicago White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox have been mostly disappointed with Yoan Moncada since the 2019 season when he looked like could be developing into an MVP candidate. Since then, the decline has been real despite getting into his prime in terms of age.
Moncada is making 13.8 million in 2022, 17.8 in 2023, and 24.8 in 2024 with a team option for 2025. That is one of the worst contracts in baseball because he just hasn’t been very good. He needs to be much better in order to live up to those kinds of numbers.
He was pretty good in 2021 but we needed to see the growth continue for him and he has gone backward. He is still young and talented enough to become something special again but right now he is not even close to being worth that contract. He must be better and healthier going forward.