3 White Sox under contract next year that fans are ready to move on from
The Chicago White Sox have underperformed a bit in 2022. They actually have a long way to go before they are a legit threat to win the World Series.
There are some players on the team right now that would have helped elevate them to that status if they played up to their contracts but that never works out well it seems.
With the offseason looming with only a small chance of the White Sox playing in the postseason, it might be time to start thinking about what moves can be made for next season.
If they want to improve their team drastically, they might have to make a move that surprises some people. These are the three players under contract next year that White Sox fans already want to move on from:
The Chicago White Sox fans seem to have had enough of Yasmani Grandal.
Yasmani Grandal has had an elite career. For a long time, he was the best catcher in the game. Until this year, he always seemed to at minimum be a top-five catcher going in major League Baseball. 2022, however, has been a disaster.
Grandal is the highest-paid player in the history of the White Sox and was brutal this year and has all of next year on the contract. If the White Sox could offload it they would but it doesn’t seem likely that they will be able t do something like that.
Fans seem to be done with him and want him out because he can’t hit well anymore. His catching was great before coming to the White Sox but has fallen way off and his bat doesn’t supplement those mistakes anymore. We will see what happens but it isn’t good for number 24 right now.