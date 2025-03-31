3 bad looks outside of losing the Chicago White Sox have recently experienced

It is not hard these for the Chicago White Sox to look foolish.

That is what happens when the team now owns the record for the most losses in a 162-game season.

The White Sox are not expected to do much better in the standings this season. The club winning just 60 games this season would be considered a major accomplishment.

Outside of not being very good, the White Sox have had three recent instances where the organization has not looked good.

The grounds crew has to improvise after the tarp gets stuck during Sunday's rain delay.

The team has one of the best grounds crews in the game, led by the legendary "Sodfather" Roger Bossard. However, the legend and his crew had a bad look when a storm came in during the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

The tarp got stuck, and the crew had to improvise. However, it looked like ownership did not chip in enough for a tarp that could cover the whole infield in the first place.

We’re getting close to the finished product.



The White Sox have a lot of tarps. pic.twitter.com/QfRyuvsGuF — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 30, 2025

It still did not reach Disco Demolition levels, but even Bossard admitted this was probably his second-worst day being in charge of the field.

Bossard: "I have to be honest with you. Disco Demolition is No. 1 on my hit list of course. This is probably No. 2. I’ve never run into where I had 3 inches of water on the infield and then got it ready. I’m proud of my crew and the job they did." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 30, 2025

Instead of being mocked, Bossard and his group deserve a lot of credit for getting the field into game shape, as the game had to be completed since it was tied 2-2 and the Angels do not come back to Chicago.

Roger Bossard used 4 1/2 tons of drying compound, which is 175 bags, to fix the field. He's in his 59th season as an industry icon and has never dealt with hail until today. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 30, 2025

The White Sox officially lose the Jake Burger trade after Jake Eder gets DFA'd and then traded.

Eder was the pitcher the White Sox got back in a surprise 2023 trade deadline deal that sent the young, and most importantly, cheap slugger to the Marlins.

It was a deal that spoke to the dysfunction of the previous front office where you never knew who was in charge. Kenny Williams was the EVP while Rick Hahn was the general manger, but it was never clear toward the end who had final say.

Except in the Burger deal, where Kenny decided to pull off the deal.

Among #WhiteSox 10 roster moves, Jake Eder DFA’d, in official nail in the coffin of an awful trade executed by Kenny Williams sending Jake Burger to the #Marlins.



One of 2 teams KW had authority to go above Rick Hahn to make moves.



Maybe Eder clears waivers, but still.. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) March 27, 2025

Eder was a former top 100 prospect, but the problem with the trade was that Eder was 24 at the time of the deal and coming off Tommy John surgery.

Burger helped the Marlins grab a playoff spot in 2023. He was also traded this offseason for three more prospects that the Marlins have added to their rebuild.

The Sox got just one big-league appearance from Eder. Eder was designated for assignment before Opening Day to make room on the roster for non-roster invites such as Mike Clevinger and Travis Jankowski.

Now, Eder is no longer associated with the Sox after he was traded to the Angels. The Sox could not even get a player to be named later for him. Although, they did get the owner's speculated favorite return--cash considerations.

The Chicago White Sox have traded left-handed pitcher Jake Eder to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 31, 2025

The White Sox selected the wrong player in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

The Sox tapped into assistant general manager Josh Barfield's background with the Diamondbacks to see if they could finally solve the eternal lineup problem in right field last offseason.

However, they ended up choosing the wrong player according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Sox traded young hurler Christian Mena, who was the team's 10th-best prospect at the time, for Dominic Fletcher.

Turns out they had their choice between Fletcher and Jake McCarthy. They chose foolishly by going with Fletcher.

Fletcher had a .206/.252/.256 slash line last season in 72 games. McCarthy had a .285/.349/.400 slash line in 142 games.

It looks even worse after Fletcher was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for a non-roster invite such as Nick Maton.

However, Fletcher is sticking around with the organization as he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.