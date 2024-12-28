3 bold predictions for the 2025 Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox began saying goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025 since September, and they’ve surprisingly been making solid progress.

A cascade of moves to rebuild the organization has culminated in a marginally improved team, even if that bar isn’t hard to clear.

Looking ahead to 2025, here are three bold predictions for the White Sox next year...

1. The Sox will surpass their expected number of wins.

On Dec. 18, DraftKings released their 2025 betting lines for the MLB season, predicting Chicago’s win total for next year to be 49.5. This is just 8.5 wins more than the Sox had in 2024 and the lowest recorded over/under for total wins in betting history, according to Dan Santaromita of The Athletic.

The 2025 Chicago White Sox futures odds are up @DKSportsbook and they are something else...



Win total is set at 49.5 WINS 😭 pic.twitter.com/KsCM3vdneC — br_betting (@br_betting) December 18, 2024

Although it may seem like a tall order, it’s doubtful that the Sox won’t beat the over/under.

For starters, the Sox are projected to be marginally better next year. Offensively, the Sox shed Gavin Sheets, Yoán Moncada, and Nicky Lopez, who combined for a whopping 79 runs and 1.3 WAR. With new starters Mike Tauchman and Austin Slater, and the arrival of top prospects Noah Schultz, Kyle Teel, Hagen Smith, Colson Montgomery, and Braden Montgomery, the Sox lineup will be much more alive.

Losing Dominic Leone, Enyel De Los Santos, Michael Soroka, Chris Flexen, and Mike Clevinger will also help the Sox, as none of them proved to be worth keeping.

While Garrett Crochet’s absence leaves a hole that probably won’t be filled, the additions of Bryse Wilson, Cam Booser, and Penn Murfee should help the Sox notch at least 55 wins this year.