3 bold predictions for the 2025 Chicago White Sox

2. Luis Robert Jr. won’t be traded.

Contrary to speculation, there’s a strong likelihood that Robert Jr. will stay on the team the entire season.

Robert Jr. had his worst season in 2024.

He only played 100 games due to a right hip flexor strain that started at the beginning of the season and later he missed time in September due to hamstring tightness. When he was healthy he slashed .224/.278/.379, with only 88 hits and 35 RBIs. While he at least maintained positive offensive and defensive WARs, his hitting and fielding were far from stellar.

Like every other Sox player except Crochet, Robert Jr. had what can only be chalked up to a bad year. But that shouldn’t be held against him, and it doesn’t warrant immediately putting him on the trade block.

Though several teams are interested in trading for him, most recently the Dodgers, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, general manager Chris Getz won’t sell him low when his potential is so high. And right now his value is as low as it will ever get.

In his five seasons with the Sox, Robert Jr. has a .267/.316/.474 slash line with 13.9 cumulative WAR, a Gold Glove Award, and a Silver Slugger Award.

He was also an All-Star in 2023 and was the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year in 2020. It’s time to cut Robert Jr. some slack after the Sox collectively blew this season and give him a chance to return to his former self in 2025.