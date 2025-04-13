3 Chicago White Sox players no longer worth defending

Luis Robert Jr.

Cold weather is likely the culprit to LRJ's slow start. His career slash line in March and April is .231/.275/.403

"Louie" Robert has admitted he is not a fan of playing in the cold. Maybe the chilly April weather is one reason he has suffered so many injuries.

At the same time, people have got to stop blaming all the losing the White Sox have endured as to why he has been playing terribly since 2023.

He had an MVP-caliber season in 2023 when the White Sox lost 100 games. He is also claiming this is his team. If the franchise traumatized him that much, he likely would not be making such a claim.

If he is claiming this is his team, then he has to start playing like he is the catalyst of this team and not an anchor dragging the team down.

He is starting to show signs of breaking out of his season-starting slump during this series against Boston.

Luis Robert Jr. hits it out of the park and ties the game 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zwTrNt1KSs — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) April 12, 2025

Also, paying Robert Jr. leading to all his injuries has got to stop too.

Robert Jr's deal is never going to pay him the $24 million Yoan Moncada got last season. If he can return to his 2023 form with a great May, his $15 million salary will look like a steal.

You can still defend his slow start by citing the weather. Just stop using losing for why he struggles and the money for having injuries.