3 free agents the Chicago White Sox should consider signing before pitchers and catchers report

The Chicago White Sox seem intent on signing free agents to one-year deals worth less than $5 million. The front office finds it even better if they can get a guy on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

$5 million is the biggest contract the team handed out this offseason and part of that is the buyout the Sox will have to pay Martin Perez if his club option for 2026 is not exercised after this season.

Despite not spending much this offseason after losing a record 121 games in 2024, the White Sox are still projected to win more games in 2025. However, they are still forecasted to have 100 losses.

Still, it would be nice if the Sox added a couple more veterans on big-league deals just to make sure they do not flirt with losing 120 games again.

Signing Brandon Drury to a non-roster invite deal is a prudent move, but the Sox could still use some more power in their lineup. The ZiPS projections have Luis Robert Jr. leading the team in home runs with only 20. That is if Robert Jr. is on the team as the front office would love to deal him before Opening Day.

Also, with Drew Thorpe's setback from elbow surgery is trending toward him not being ready for Opening Day, so the Sox could use another veteran starter who is better than Bryse Wilson.

With some teams already having pitchers and catchers reporting, some free agents might get desperate enough to take a one-year deal at a discounted rate just to make sure they have a job.

That is why the White Sox should consider signing these three free agents before their pitchers and catchers report this week...

J.D. Martinez

He is 37, but he can still hit home runs as a designated hitter. Some young players find that hard to do, as right now, FanGraphs projects Miguel Vargas to be the team's Opening Day DH. MLB.com's White Sox beat reporter Scott Merkin thinks it could be Bryan Ramos.

However, both could be in the running for the starting third base job too.

The Sox do have Bobby Dalbec in camp as a non-roster invite. He has crushed some homers when his swing was going well. However, the power in his bat has disappeared.

Martinez did crush 33 home runs in 2023 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit 16 for the New York Mets last season. Considering Gavin Sheets only hit 10 as the team's primary DH, you would take Martinez's production over that.

Plus, Martinez still slugged .406 last season and fits the team's desire for hitters with on-base percentages that are usually above .300.

Jose Quintana

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter is still predicting Quintana comes back to the Southside. He had a wonderful career last decade with the Sox when he teamed up with Chris Sale to form a great one-two tandem in the rotation.

If he did decide to come back, he would immediately become the favorite to be the White Sox Opening Day starter.

However, you must wonder if Quintana is still intent on getting his projected $13 million this season. If that is the case, a reunion is unlikely.

Spencer Turnbull

CHGO's White Sox podcast host Sean Anderson suggested Turnbull as a veteran free agent starting pitching option.

He did nearly no-hit the Sox last May.

Turnbull had a 2.65 ERA last season that included seven starts. He also pitched ten games out of the bullpen before a lat strain ended his 2024 season.

This would be another Bryse Wilson-like signing in that he is projected to come cheap and can pitch in the rotation or in the bullpen.

However, he has had better success as a starter that Wilson. He would definitely not be a starter worth giving an Opening Day start to. He would be a nice placeholder in the rotation until Thorpe is ready.

Then he can either go to the pen or stay in the rotation to build up his trade value if he is still pitching strong like he did last year.