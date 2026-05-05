3 more exciting prospects for White Sox fans to track as rookie ball season begins

Despite the improved start to the season for the big league club, the primary focus of the 2026 White Sox hasn’t changed. The team would love to compete and win more games than expected, but the story of the season will be the development of the young talent. With several prospects off to a strong start throughout the minor leagues, White Sox fans have had plenty to pay attention to, and more is on the way. The ACL White Sox season got underway this past weekend, and there are a few names on that roster worth paying attention to as their season gets rolling. Here are three of the most notable.

LHP Blake Larson

The White Sox selected Blake Larson from the prestigious IMG Academy with the 68th overall pick in 2024. The lefty drew comparisons to Max Fried, Shane McClanahan, Chris Sale with his fastball/slider combo and the White Sox were excited to land a high-upside developmental arm. Unfortunately, Larson suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery before even attending his first minor league camp and he missed the entire 2025 season. He opens the season on the ACL White Sox roster and will look to make an impression in his debut season. Now 20, Larson could earn his way to full-season ball by the end of the year. The key will be throwing strikes, as his stuff should have little trouble being effective. He currently slots in as the White Sox 16th-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline. Chris Getz has mentioned Larson as an arm the White Sox are excited about this season, so fans should certainly keep him on their radar.

C Landon Hodge

The White Sox took Hodge in the fourth round of the 2025 draft out of a California High School. Overshadowed a bit by fellow prep bats Billy Carlson and Jaden Fauske, Hodge adds more catching depth to a team already rich at the position. Known as a strong defender behind the plate, Hodge is athletic for a catcher in the same way Kyle Teel was in the 2023 class. The biggest question will be whether he can make enough contact to hit at the upper levels. Catchers that excel at defense and can hit are tremendously valuable players, so I’d expect Hodge to move up rankings if he demonstrates the ability to hit professional pitching. He current slots in at #20 for the White Sox on the MLB Pipeline Top 30 list, with room to improve. White Sox fans will get their first look at Hodge this summer in Arizona.

IF Alexander Albertus

The White Sox 2024 trade of Erick Fedde landed them three players: Miguel Vargas, IF Jeral Perez (MLB Pipeline #15), and Albertus, who has yet to play a game outside of the Rookie League for the White Sox. Albertus has dealt with multiple injuries, including a fractured tibia, that have delayed his rehab process. When healthy, he’s demonstrated advanced plate discipline and solid contact skills. He’ll need to work on developing power and hitting the ball hard more consistently. Defensively, Albertus will likely stick at third base because he’s not very fast and the injuries have slowed him further. He’s still just 21 and will be all season, so the White Sox will hope to get him up to full-season ball and put his career back on track in 2026.

Alexander Albertus brings a patient approach and decent pop into the #WhiteSox system after Monday's three-team trade.



Bio, tool grades, stats and more on the 19-year-old INF: https://t.co/izRaRyiQl8 pic.twitter.com/BUtoTeeDTV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 29, 2024