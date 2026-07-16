3 obvious roster moves the White Sox should make to open the second half

With the All-Star break coming to an end and the second half of the 2026 MLB season set to get underway this weekend, the White Sox find themselves in the midst of the playoff race. The south-siders enter the second half at 50-45, in a virtual tie with the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. Though the White Sox have a young, up-and-coming roster, there are still several players on the roster who aren’t performing up to par. Here are three roster moves the White Sox can make to improve their roster for the second half.

Recall RHP Tanner McDougal

Perhaps the most obvious area that needs an upgrade is the White Sox bullpen. The team has dealt with inconsistency behind reliable late-inning arms Grant Taylor, Bryan Hudson, and Sean Newcomb, and another right-handed reliever is likely at the top of the list for the White Sox areas to improve. Flamethrower Jordan Hicks has been excellent since returning from the IL, and Seranthony Dominguez will be on the roster for better or for worse, but the White Sox could use another late-inning presence. Pitching prospect Tanner McDougal has moved to a bullpen role since returning from a flexor strain, and the White Sox could take the opportunity to give him big league innings out of the bullpen down the stretch. McDougal could always return to starting next year, but a relief role could be optimal for both sides during the remainder of this season. McDougal is already on the 40-man roster and could easily take the roster spot of Tyler Schweitzer or Chris Murphy, as the White Sox don’t need four lefties in the bullpen. At his best McDougal touches triple-digits with his fastball and shows the kind of electric stuff that could play up in the pen. It’s a move the organization should consider making this week.

Tanner McDougal came out firing in his Triple-A @KnightsBaseball debut 🔥



The @WhiteSox No. 6 prospect struck out eight across four strong frames and hit 99+ mph 14 times, maxing out at 100.2: pic.twitter.com/GyeMY5SRUH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 29, 2026

Designate C Drew Romo for assignment

A backup catcher isn’t necessarily going to make or break an entire roster, but it certainly feels like the White Sox could do better than having to start Drew Romo once per series. Romo got off to a strong start, hitting five home runs between April 25th and May 25th, but has faltered since. From June 1st through the All-Star break, Romo is just 3-for-43 with one extra base hit, and his defensive play hasn’t been strong enough to make up for the offensive deficiency. Edgar Quero clearly needs more time in Charlotte, but the White Sox may simply just need to try something else. Korey Lee has an .821 OPS in Charlotte and could be a right-handed partner for the lefty Kyle Teel. 27 year-old catcher Michael Turner, who was the ninth-round pick of the White Sox in 2022, has an .871 OPS in 155 at bats in Charlotte. He doesn’t hit right-handed like Lee, but perhaps the White Sox could give him an opportunity. Both Lee and Turner would need to be added to the 40-man roster, which currently sits at 38 for the White Sox. Another catcher is a clear area that the White Sox roster needs to improve, and they have some internal options. Chris Getz needs to pull the trigger.

Option OF Junior Perez to Charlotte

I’ll admit, this one is a bit more difficult to see happening, only because the White Sox organization isn’t exactly flush with big league ready right-handed outfielders. The obvious reinforcements, Everson Pereira and Austin Hays, are on the injured list with no timetable given about their potential returns. All I know is that Junior Perez is a problem on the White Sox roster. In 18 games, Perez is hitting .156 with a .526 OPS. He’s hit a pair of home runs, but has just one walk and 14 strikeouts, frequently looking overmatched, even against left-handed pitching. One possible temporary solution is Dru Baker, who the White Sox acquired in a trade with the Rays last season. Baker, 26, has a .799 OPS in 64 games for Charlotte this season. He’s never been known as an offensive player, but his numbers are respectable, and his ability to play center field could make him a natural replacement for Perez’s skillset. Ideally, the White Sox would only need him to be serviceable for a week or two until Pereira or Hays are ready to return. Like either of the catchers, Baker would need to be added to the 40-man roster, but the White Sox have two open spots and could make more if necessary. There’s no guarantees that Baker can hold his own at the big league level, but the production the team has gotten from Perez has been virtually non-existent, so it’s time to try something new.