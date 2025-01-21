3 offseason mistakes the Chicago White Sox have made

Ten steps forward, three steps back is the best description for the 2024-2025 White Sox offseason.

Entering his second full year as Chicago’s General Manager, Chris Getz hasn’t shied away from shaking things up. His focus on player development and roster depth has led to several key additions to the organization. Even though there was plenty of low-hanging fruit, Getz has made strides to get the Sox back on track.

While the Sox are undoubtedly better than they were last year, the Sox have made a few decisions that don’t seem to add up.

Here are the three biggest mistakes the Sox have made this offseason...

1. Tendering Andrew Vaughn

Hoping Vaughn finally breaks out this year is the most expensive mistake the Sox have made this winter.

Despite his underwhelming performance last year, where he slashed .246/.297/.402 and recorded a 0.2 WAR, the Sox brought him back for one, perhaps final, year, for $5.85 million.

The Sox keep wishing Vaughn would be a star, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Vaughn was selected third overall in the 2019 draft but hasn’t played like a first-round pick. In his four years with the Sox, he’s batted .253/.310/.415 with a 1.1 career WAR. Vaughn is far behind the pack compared to Adley Rutschman and Bobby Witt Jr, who were taken first and second in the same draft.

Giving Vaughn a final chance offers little upside for the Sox.

The chances of Vaughn magically showing progress substantial enough to warrant giving him a roster spot is slim, and Miguel Vargas is not ready to be the starting first baseman if Vaughn is DFA’d. However, the Sox aren’t prepared to spend a lot on a free agent, giving Vaughn nearly $6 million after he hasn't shown signs of deserving that much will likely be a costly blunder.