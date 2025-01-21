3 offseason mistakes the Chicago White Sox have made

2. Signing Bobby Dalbec

Dalbec swapped socks when he signed a minor league pact with the White Sox.

Previously, Dalbec was the backup first baseman to Triston Casas in Boston. Like Vaughn, Casas still hasn’t found his groove in MLB. He slashed a career-low .133/.217/.193 last year and hit just above the Mendoza line in 2023 and 2022.

Even though his contract is only worth $1.25 million, that money might be better spent elsewhere.

All the raw power-hitting potential in the world hasn’t been able to salvage Dalbec’s career thus far. Dalbec has yet to prove that he can transfer his skills from the Minors to the Majors, and there’s no evidence that the Red Sox hindered his growth after successfully developing Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran from their farm system.

His streaky hitting and tendency to expand the strike zone hinder his success.

On the off chance that Ryan Fuller helps Dalbec flourish, the Sox will have landed themselves a solid backup first baseman who could potentially replace Vaughn. Unfortunately, it’s more likely than not that Dalbec will continue to struggle in Chicago.