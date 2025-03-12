3 spring training non-roster invites poised to make the White Sox 40-man roster

Spring training cuts are paving the way for a roster shakeup for the Chicago White Sox.

As the Sox enter the second half of spring training, their attention shifts from giving everyone a chance to play to nail down who will make the 40-man roster.

Going into February, the Sox established a 40-man roster that wasn’t extremely exciting. Although there are a few young faces who showed glimmers of potential last year, the roster mainly consists of inexperienced players who are in the middle of growing pains and veterans who want to graduate from a backup to a starter.

But the roster is expected to change.

Non-rostered invites have been making a splash at spring training, with prospects particularly drawing national attention.

Here are three NRIs who will earn a spot on the Sox's 40-man roster.

Noah Schultz

As the Sox’s No. 1 prospect and the best lefty pitching prospect in the nation, Schultz has shown why he’s the real deal in the last 12 months. He held a 2.24 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP in 23 23 High and Double-A games in 2024, and he has continued to build on his stellar season this spring. Schultz has only allowed one hit and has walked three in three innings during spring training. Although he hasn’t played in Charlotte yet, Schultz is destined to make his MLB debut by June.

Although he might spend the beginning of the season in Triple-A to solidify his mechanics and get some innings under his belt, it’s only a matter of time before he’s moved to the active roster.

Kyle Teel

Teel is making a big impact in games this month. Although his .267 batting average doesn’t immediately stand out, Teel has shown his ability to get on base by other means. With an instance slugging percentage of .733, Teel hasn’t missed a beat since last year with the Red Sox. In his first full professional season, Teel slashed .288/.386/.433 with 23 home runs and 78 RBIs for Boston’s Double and Triple-A teams.

Worst-case scenario, Teel is a cheap insurance measure in case Matt Thaiss struggles. Best-case scenario, Teel is one step closer to becoming the starting Sox catcher.

Chase Meidroth

Meidroth’s chances of making the 40-man roster have increased after Colson Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A. Meidroth doesn’t have the best bat, but, just like Billy Beane once emphasized, he gets on base. His .462 on-base percentage in March is largely thanks to his four walks, but it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t create scoring opportunities. Meidroth’s infield versatility and plate discipline are enough to warrant giving him a spot on the roster.

With the shortstop position looking like it might be made up of a committee, keeping Meidroth on the roster enables him to be ready as soon as he is needed.