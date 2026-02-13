3 still-available free agents White Sox should toss a life raft to in spring training

Spring Training is underway from Arizona and Florida this week and most MLB teams have shifted their focus from the offseason to the season ahead. Still, a handful of available free agents remain engaged with teams this week, and with full squad workouts beginning as soon as this weekend, most will likely find a deal sooner rather than later. The overwhelming majority of the work is likely done for Chris Getz and the White Sox, but a still-low payroll could provide the White Sox with flexibility to add another player or two to round out their roster. Here are three free agents who are still available that the White Sox could consider.

OF Mike Tauchman

The White Sox non-tendered Tauchman back in November after a productive season on the south side in 2025. The 35 year-old posted a .756 OPS in 93 games last season, his highest mark since 2019. While Tauchman dealt with various soft tissue injuries throughout the season, he demonstrated a productive and mature approach at the plate while he was available, and became one of the more steady presences in the White Sox young lineup. The club loved his veteran leadership last season and the fact that he’s a local product makes the fit even better. The White Sox have an outfield mix that features veterans Andrew Benintendi and Austin Hays with young options like Everson Pereira, Jarred Kelenic, Luisangel Acuna, and Brooks Baldwin. Adding another veteran that hits left-handed would give them further flexibility to give Benintendi reps at DH and take some pressure off the young players to perform immediately. The White Sox may prefer to give the opportunities to the young players, but should they feel the need for one more veteran presence, Tauchman could be a great fit.

RHP Griffin Canning

I wrote about this fit earlier this week, but the White Sox have reportedly been interested in Canning at times this offseason, and I believe the fit makes more sense now that Erick Fedde is in tow. Canning, 29, was off to the best start of his career in 2025 before a ruptured Achilles ended his season in June. An Achilles tear is a serious injury that usually requires 9-12 months of recovery, so Canning is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. The White Sox have enough arms to get through the early months, but it’s a long season and injuries are bound to happen. A couple injuries could put the White Sox in a precarious position and needing to rely on unproven young arms for a large workload. Adding a veteran like Canning who can provide reinforcements later in the season could be exactly what the White Sox need. Perhaps a two-year deal makes sense for both sides.

RHP Michael Kopech

The White Sox have already reunited with Erick Fedde, who they traded in a three-team deal at the 2024 trade deadline. Perhaps Kopech, who was involved in the same deal, could be their next reunion. He’s still just 30 years old and has shown the ability to be a strong late-inning relief option when healthy. Kopech was limited to 14 games last season by injuries, but the White Sox are very familiar with the right-hander’s talent and could look to add another high-upside arm for a reasonable price. The relief market has significantly thinned, with most remaining options holding major questions about their health or recent performance. Kopech may be the highest upside option available.