3 teams the Chicago White Sox must do business with when it comes to a Luis Robert Jr. trade

The Phillies

The Phillies have the most desperate need for a centerfielder, as their current tandem of Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas aren't getting it down at the plate, and Marsh is dealing with an injury. The Phillies centerfield struggles have gone on for some time (meaning years) and they could use a steady hand out there, which Robert Jr. could provide for them.

The Phillies were out to get Robert Jr. at last year's deadline, but the White Sox's asking price of the Phillies top pitching prospect, Andrew Painter, was a no-go for the Phils. The Phillies could still use Robert Jr.’s services and get him at a discounted rate since he’s off to a slow start.

The Phillies won’t have any trouble taking on Robert Jr.’s salary, with him set to make $40 million for the next two seasons, which come in the form of club options. Since Painter is off the table, the Sox could look to trade for their third-best pitching prospect, Mick Abel.

Abel is ready to be tested in the big leagues, as the one question mark for him coming into this season was his command. In his 21.1 innings, Abel has walked nine while striking out 26. That has him set to have a lower walk total for this season than last, where he walked 78 batters in 108.2 innings.

If the Phillies packaged Abel and their No. 25 prospect Hendry Mendez, a deal between Philadelphia and the White Sox could get done.

The Athletics

The Athletics' names have started to make their way into the White Sox trade rumors, as their first baseman Tyler Soderstrom has gotten off to an incredible start to his 2025 campaign. The 23-year-old Soderstrom seems to have found his stroke at the plate after struggling in his first two big league seasons.

The Athletics could look to upgrade at the centerfield position, as JJ Bleday is the future. Adding someone like Robert Jr. would give them another star name to help justify their move to Las Vegas and give whatever fans following them some hope that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

The White Sox could swing a deal for Soderstrom, as the Athletics appear to have a logjam at first base, with their top prospect Nick Kurtz pounding on the door to come up to the show. Since only one designated hitter spot in the lineup and one player can play first base, the Athletics face a tough decision on who brings more value to the team.

With the A’s needing pitching and the price for Soderstrom possibly being a little high, the Sox could also offer up Martín Pérez to get a deal done between them.