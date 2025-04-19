3 teams the Chicago White Sox must do business with when it comes to a Luis Robert Jr. trade

The Orioles

The Orioles are another interesting team that may be looking to swing for the fences and finally pull off a blockbuster trade and trade away one of their top prospects. The Orioles have been sheepish to do so, as last offseason, they failed to make a deal for someone and balked at Garrett Crochet this offseason.

The Orioles didn’t make a big splash on the free agency market this past offseason and instead chose to make low-level signings, instead of adding to their starting rotation, which is their Achilles heel. Since the Orioles main issue is pitching, the question will be asked: Why would they want to trade for Luis Robert Jr.?

The reason they would is simple, the Orioles need another right-handed bat in their lineup. According to FanGraphs, the Orioles have five out of nine of their hitters in the lineup bat from the left side, with three others being right-handed and Adley Rutschman being the only switch hitter.

The Orioles currently deploy Cedric Mullin as their primary centerfielder, and he’s off to a great start. This success could be temporary, as for the last three seasons, Mullins hasn’t been the best offensively.

The Orioles could add Robert Jr., even though Mullins is off to a good start, as Mullins is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, while Robert Jr. has two more years of club control left.

Since the Orioles are desperate for pitching, the White Sox could throw in right-hander Davis Martin to get a deal done for their No. 2 prospect, Coby Mayo. Mayo is being blocked at third base, as Jordan Westburg is their starting third baseman.

Mayo could have a path at being the O’s first baseman, but Ryan Mountcastle will need to be traded for that to happen. The Orioles could be talked into doing a deal for Robert Jr., as they showed a willingness to take a chance on another struggling White Sox outfielder in Eloy Jiménez last season.

Whoever decides to trade for Robert Jr. this season, will be getting a great player. The 2023 version of him is still in him, and it feels like Luis being on a losing team is affecting how he plays the game. A change of scenery does wonders for players, and Robert Jr. likely won’t be an exception to the rule.

Whatever the case, this likely will be Robert Jr.’s last season in Chicago because even though he’s not hitting great, teams will always take a chance on a controllable player with a high upside.