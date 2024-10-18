3 things to like about the Chicago White Sox manager search

The Chicago White Sox's search for a new manager has been a long and extensive one.

That is a good thing.

The list of reported candidates and targets are up to nine, with one former four-time manager of the year also reportedly angling for the job.

That is also a good thing too.

So much for no one wanting to take over a club that just lost a record-setting 121 games. Even though the team could be for sale and is desperately trying to modernize, this is still one of just two available jobs on the market among just 30 in the big leagues.

The hope is this process does not spit out another Pedro Grifol. It looks like this go-around with a different person in charge will hopefully avoid that. However, there is still the threat of general manager Chris Getz settling on removing the interim tag from Grady Sizemore. Shadow GM and team advisor Tony La Russa could also hijack the process too.

At the same time, there are three things to like about this hiring process...

The Sox are targeting candidates from successful organizations.

Josh Nelson and James Fegan from SoxMachine.com have reported the team has reached out to coaches from the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Detroit Tigers.

This is on top of local radio station, 670 the Score, baseball's beat reporter Bruce Levine reporting that one of their top targets comes from the Dodgers organization.

These are organizations the Sox should tap into as Chris Getz tries to update the front office. If he is looking for a partner to pull off the biggest turnaround, he should hire someone from teams that are either forward-thinking or act like the Sox should.

It would be nice for the Sox to draft and develop talent like the Dodgers do and then spend money to put themselves over the top. The Rangers construct a power-hitting lineup in the manner the White Sox should.

It would be great if the Sox also acted freely despite being in a small market, such as the Padres. A.J. Hinch should have been hired by the Sox in 2020. Look at how the Tigers have benefited from the Sox's miss.