3 trade acquisitions the White Sox can target for 2027 and beyond

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal last week, the Chicago White Sox are willing to be aggressive to acquire players with control at the upcoming trade deadline. It’s a mentality that fits the organization’s emphasis on the future while simultaneously helping them out for the present. While several rental players are certain to be moved, and the White Sox may have interest, acquiring players with control may be ideal. Here are four controllable players the White Sox could add that would help them for 2027 and beyond.

Reid Detmers, LHP, Los Angeles Angels

Maybe the most popular rumor in White Sox circles over the past couple months, Reid Detmers on paper feels like a perfect fit. The 27-year-old is having a resurgent season in his return to the starting rotation, and his underlying numbers suggest the breakout could be real. In 21 starts, Detmers holds a 4.05 ERA and 136 strikeouts to 37 walks. Primarily driven by an elite slider and a fastball that gets the job done, Detmers is under control through 2028 and could give the White Sox an excellent left-handed option for at least the next two seasons. The question surrounding Detmers is two-fold. Are the Angels going to trade him? And if they do, how much would he cost to acquire? According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Angels are going to be open to moving Detmers and his teammate Jose Soriano. Some have speculated that Detmers might fetch even more in a trade than two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal due to his age and control. If that’s the case, the price may rise outside of where the White Sox are comfortable. But it’s a route Chris Getz should definitely explore.

Jose Soriano, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Speaking of Jose Soriano, I’d include him on this list as well. Soriano is the same age as his aforementioned teammate and is also under control through the 2028 season. Soriano garnered national attention for his incredible start to the season, allowing just one earned run total in his first six starts. He’s come back to earth since, but still holds a solid 3.43 ERA through 21 outings this season. Soriano features a unique four-pitch mix that includes a sinker, fastball, curveball, and splitter, and thrives due to his 52% ground ball rate and above-average strikeout numbers. The thing that gets Soriano into the most trouble is his propensity for walks: his walk rate currently sits at 11%. Like Detmers, the price to acquire Soriano might be high and the Angels aren’t necessarily interested in moving him with two years left on his contract, but it could bring the White Sox a third solid right-hander to pair with Sean Burke and Davis Martin. It’s a situation worth monitoring.

José Soriano, Dirty 96mph Sinker. 😨 pic.twitter.com/JLOX5zRKkJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 22, 2026

Shea Langeliers, C, Oakland/Sacramento/Las Vegas Athletics

A week ago, the idea of trading big time prospects for a catcher seemed completely ridiculous. Unfortunately, the injury bug big White Sox catcher Kyle Teel once again, and his season may be over following a high ankle sprain. Teel’s injury leaves the White Sox with Edgar Quero and Drew Romo as the main catchers on the roster, who have both struggled to produce in that role this season. A few rental catchers could be on the move this summer, so it’s very possible the White Sox save their bigger moves for addressing the pitching staff, but a big swing at catcher could land them Shea Langeliers. Langeliers has posted an .830 OPS with 23 home runs entering Friday’s action, and grades out strongly in pop time and throwing out runners. Known for his big time power, Langeliers would give the White Sox a right-handed partner for Teel for the next two seasons, and White Sox fans could feel great about the catching position. I think a deal here is unlikely, but I wouldn’t rule it out completely.