3 under-the-radar Chicago White Sox prospects left off MLB Pipeline’s Top 30

They may not carry the pedigree of household names just yet, but Rikuu Nishida, Sam Antonacci, and Samuel Zavala are showing why impact can come from unexpected places.

Each offers a unique path to the major leagues, and as the White Sox continue reshaping their roster, these players left off MLB Pipelines' Top 30 could factor into the equation sooner than many think.

Rikuu Nishida

Rikuu Nishida isn't on any top prospect lists, but the 5-foot-6 2nd baseman has played a big role on every minor league team he’s been on.@ChuckGarfien tells you more about the Sox under-the-radar prospect on the newest episode of The White Sox Podcast: https://t.co/or9ths7R9o pic.twitter.com/k7W6nO9V9p — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) March 4, 2025

Rikuu Nishida has demonstrated exceptional plate discipline and speed, traits that have propelled his rapid ascent through the White Sox system.

Drafted in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon, he quickly made a mark with his ability to get on base and influence games with his speed. During his collegiate career, he set school records for stolen bases and runs scored, showcasing his aptitude for generating offense.

After signing for $170,000, Nishida progressed through three minor league levels in his debut season, culminating at Double-A Birmingham.

His sharp eye at the plate allowed him to maintain a high on-base percentage, and he consistently discovered ways to reach base, which resulted in significant run production. While power is not a primary aspect of his offensive game, his contact skills and versatility in playing multiple positions make him a viable option as a high-energy spark plug capable of igniting rallies and applying pressure on the basepaths.

This spring, Nishida participated in seven Cactus League games for the White Sox, primarily at second base. In one of those games against the Mariners in Peoria, he had the chance to meet Ichiro Suzuki, a player he admired growing up. Nishida left a lasting impression on the baseball legend, who later presented him with a signed game-used bat as a token of appreciation.