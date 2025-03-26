3 under-the-radar Chicago White Sox prospects left off MLB Pipeline’s Top 30

Sam Antonacci

Sam Antonacci may not have generated national buzz heading into the 2024 MLB Draft, but the White Sox saw value in the Illinois native and made him their fifth-round selection.

After dominating at the JUCO level and standing out as one of the most productive hitters in the country, he transferred to Coastal Carolina, where his polished bat continued to shine.

He batted .367 with the Chanticleers, showcasing a strong ability to drive the ball to the opposite field.

With the 140th pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, the White Sox select INF Sam Antonacci from Coastal Carolina. pic.twitter.com/7ZMZ9FF1AP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 15, 2024

Antonacci’s professional debut was brief yet impressive.

Over a 23-game stretch with Single-A Kannapolis, he reached base at a .471 clip, tallying 17 walks to just 13 strikeouts while swiping seven bases.

Though not a slugger, his bat control and strike zone awareness suggest he could thrive in a contact-oriented role. He’s an opportunistic runner, using strong instincts and aggression to put pressure on defenses.

Congratulations to Sam Antonacci on being named the final Carolina League Player of the Week for the 2024 Season! pic.twitter.com/rOJoZSlRV1 — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) September 9, 2024

Defensively, Antonacci has experience at third base but could settle at second, where his arm profiles more naturally. He could also see time at shortstop if the organization doesn't find a long-term solution at the position, and potentially even in a corner outfield spot if his bat pushes him into lineups. While questions remain about his long-term positional fit, his overall baseball IQ and high-effort style make him a potential fast riser through the White Sox system.

With Colson Montgomery expected to earn a promotion to the major leagues early in the year, a domino effect could create infield openings throughout the upper levels of the minors. Antonacci is slated to start at High-A Winston-Salem, but his advanced approach and early production could make him a candidate to bypass an extended stop in Double-A Birmingham—potentially leapfrogging current shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and earning a look at Triple-A Charlotte earlier than anticipated.