3 under-the-radar Chicago White Sox prospects left off MLB Pipeline’s Top 30

Samuel Zavala

Acquired in the Dylan Cease trade during spring training last year, Samuel Zavala offers a compelling mix of offensive tools and projection.

Originally signed by the Padres out of Venezuela for $1.2 million in 2021, he has advanced quickly through the minors, often playing against older competition. At the time of the trade, he was a top 10 prospect in the Padres system, according to MLB Pipeline, and was ranked as the White Sox’s No. 20 prospect at this time last year.

Zavala’s plate discipline remains a foundational strength—he posted an impressive walk rate last season despite inconsistency at the plate.

The White Sox have focused on refining his swing mechanics, working to simplify his setup and eliminate excessive movement. While the results haven’t fully materialized yet, there is optimism that his raw power will begin to show with continued adjustment and maturity.

The key to the Dylan Cease trade might be Samuel Zavala. In this 6 minute video, there’s big home run power to all fields, clutch hitting, an inside the park home run, scoring from second on a wild pitch, etc.



He turned 19 in July. https://t.co/qP92ed2rjX pic.twitter.com/NXxBibWc7z — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 17, 2024

Defensively, Zavala has the athleticism to remain in center field, but he could also transition to either corner outfield spot if needed, with a strong arm that plays well in both.

Zavala also made a brief spring appearance with the White Sox, logging one Cactus League game on March 21 against the Cincinnati Reds. In that game, he collected two hits in the ninth inning—a single and a double—during a six-run rally that helped secure an 8–5 win. One of his ground balls left the bat at 102.7 mph, offering a glimpse of his underlying strength. Zavala also appeared in this year's Spring Breakout game.

Did Samuel Zavala just make the catch of the year?@WSDashBaseball | @WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/A4x6Rjd4oW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 14, 2024

That level of prospect recognition doesn’t disappear overnight, and the potential that earned him such a ranking still exists. With time and refinement, Zavala could yet emerge as a difference-maker for the White Sox. Notably, he was once ranked as high as No. 4 in the Padres system by MLB Pipeline—a reminder of the talent evaluators once saw and a sign that his upside remains well worth betting on.

As a key part of a headline trade, Zavala is a player the organization must commit to seeing through. His combination of youth, raw talent, and developmental runway makes him one of the more intriguing upside plays in the system.

Entering his age-20 season, Zavala still has time to develop. He’s consistently been younger than his competition at every level, and that trend continues in 2025. It would be shortsighted to evaluate his potential solely on early struggles.

Rikuu Nishida, Sam Antonacci, and Samuel Zavala may not have cracked the White Sox’s Top 30 list, but each represents an under-the-radar talent with the potential to impact the roster in meaningful ways.

Whether it’s sparking an offense, reinforcing the infield, or filling a need in the outfield, all three could help address organizational holes shortly. Their diverse skill sets, and developmental trajectories make them important names to follow as the 2025 season progresses.