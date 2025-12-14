3 Underrated players for White Sox No. 1 overall pick if they pass on Roch Cholowsky

The biggest news out of the Winter Meetings for the White Sox came on Tuesday night, when the team won the draft lottery and earned the first overall pick for the first time since 1977. White Sox nation immediately went into a frenzy, digging into research about UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowky, the consensus top prospect in the class and a player some are saying is the best college prospect in years. With seven months and a full college season to go before the draft, it’s a bit too early to pencil Cholowsky into the White Sox mock lineups. While he may be the favorite, a lot can change in the course of a season, so it's worth looking into other options. Let’s look at a few of the other top prospects that the White Sox could consider in July.

SS Grady Emerson, Fort Worth Christian High School (TX)

In most years, the 17 year-old Emerson would be the heavy favorite to go first overall, and a big season in his senior year could still put him in that conversation. MLB Pipeline grades all five of his tools above average. He has an advanced approach at the plate and is easily able to lay off bat pitches and make good contact with strikes. He demonstrated impressive power at the High School Home Run Derby last year and has drawn some comparisons to Royals all-star Bobby Witt Jr. Emerson doesn’t have any real flaws but would likely take several years to make it to the big leagues. The White Sox already drafted a developmental shortstop last season in Billy Carlson and could prefer a college bat who better fits their timeline. If they’re willing to consider prep players, though, there may not be anyone in the draft with more upside than Emerson.

SS Justin Lebron, Alabama

If you would’ve looked at this list a year ago, Alabama SS Justin Lebron would’ve been the favorite to be the first overall pick. Cholowsky’s emergence put him ahead of Lebron for most scouts, but Lebron hasn’t lost any steam as a prospect. He combines big power with very strong defense at shortstop and enough athleticism and arm strength to play at another position if needed. The biggest question mark is Lebron’s plate discipline. He chases pitches often and has a high whiff rate, but any team that feels like they can clean that up is looking at five-tool upside. At 21, Lebron is more polished and will be quicker to the big leagues than the prep shortstops, and a big season at Alabama with an improved eye for the strike zone could put him back on the map as an option for the first overall pick.

SS Jacob Lombard, Gulliver Preparatory School (FL)

The son of former big league player and current Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard, Jacob is viewed as a more well-rounded prospect than his brother George Jr, a first-round pick of the Yankees in 2023. Lombard, at 6’3 is big for a shortstop, but has shown above average range with an average arm. He runs very well for his size and has demonstrated plus power from the right side of the plate. He continues to get stronger and faster and most scouts believe he’ll be an excellent two-way player at the major league level. He has another high school season to take steps forward and firmly cement himself into the top pick conversation.

The 2026 draft class looks strong across the board, so the White Sox are in an excellent position to land a franchise player. The increase in bonus pool money will also allow the White Sox to overslot better players later in the draft. It can't be understated how important Tuesday's lottery was to the future of the White Sox. For the first time in what feels like awhile, things are looking up on the South Side.