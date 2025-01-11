3 ways to evaluate Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz during this current rebuild

2) The core of teams from 2027-2033 comes from players the club drafted or signed in international free agency.

That means this franchise is developing players. Getz specifically mentioned in his interview how adding Brian Bannister to run the team's pitching and Ryan Fuller to run the hitting is part of his plan to turn things around.

He liked how Bannister developed pitchers in Boston and San Francisco. He is hoping Fuller can develop hitting like how his previous organization, the Baltimore Orioles, did.

It makes sense to invest in player development since the owner will not cut checks to cover for misses in the draft. Heck, the owner still will not pay the going rate for premium talent which is over $100 million.

You want to see if the Sox can be competitive by the end of the decade, it is because of players the team drafted or signed internationally.

There is some promise that it could happen. The rotation could be set up for the rest of the decade and be headlined by Schultz and Smith. Jonathan Cannon should be a reliable rotation arm for years to come and he was also a draft pick. Drew Thorpe has shown promise although he was developed by the Yankees before coming over in the Dylan Cease trade (he briefly was in the Padres system).

Developing pitching has not been the problem. It is the hitting that has proven quite difficult to develop, so you want to see if Colson Montgomery can flourish.

Braden Montgomery was not technically drafted by the White Sox. Since he was just selected by the Red Sox in the first round and then sent over to the Southside in the Garrett Crochet trade, his becoming a superstar would be a major feather in the team's development cap since they will be the ones to develop Braden.

Edgar Quero becoming great would also be a sign this team can develop players. Even though he started in the Los Angeles Angels' system, the main portion of his development time was spent with the White Sox.

You want to see this team being built through the draft and international signings because it is also cheaper that way and we have to accept that is the way ownership likes it. You just want to see the team keep these players around after the club control clock has run out.