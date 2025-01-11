3 ways to evaluate Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz during this current rebuild

3) Getz spends the limited money he will be authorized to use better than his predecessors.

Say what you want about Jerry Reinsdorf's frugalness, but the owner has authorized payrolls that have reached $200 million.

The problem is that has never been enough. His self-imposed salary caps is another reason the team decayed into its current state.

The other reason was the limited financial resources were poorly spent by previous leadership.

Former team executive VP Kenny Williams and GM Rick Hahn allocated too many financial resources into the bullpen. Spending on a closer is fine, but they spent way too much on setup man. He also gave way too much money to a catcher who could not catch in Yasmani Grandal. He was also terrible in the clubhouse and reportedly ruined team chemistry in 2022 and 2023.

Kenny and Rick also gave way too much money to Dallas Keuchel--an aging ace. Well, it was too many years. Keuchel should have been signed to a one-year deal with an option.

Finally, instead of spending money to solve the team's eternal problem at second base or right field, Hahn gave the richest free-agent contract to Andrew Benintendi--a left fielder who does not hit for power.

You can see how the money was poorly spent.

Getz can stand out from his predecessors if proves he can spend the limited money better and more effectively.

He has shown potential with how he signed Erick Fedde last offseason. While he is not spending big bucks this offseason, all of his free-agent signings have made sense.

If his big-spending swings work out--whenever they are allowed--then we know he might be cut for this job.