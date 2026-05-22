3 White Sox players who are proving they don't belong on the roster by June 1

With players like Miguel Vargas, Colson Montgomery, Munetaka Murakami, and Davis Martin making headlines for their strong play in 2026, the White Sox are off to their best start in years. The team enters their weekend series in San Francisco with a 25-24 record, good for second in the AL Central and currently in possession of a wild card spot. Despite the improved play, the White Sox are far from a complete team, and the team still fields several players who are proving they don’t belong on the roster. Here are three players the White Sox should move on from by June 1.

IF/OF Luisangel Acuna

The White Sox acquired Luisangel Acuna in the January trade that sent OF Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets. A former top 100 prospect, Acuna had yet to find his groove at the big league level, but the White Sox had aspirations of playing him in center field and giving him runway. He began the season getting regular at bats in the White Sox lineup, but it’s been a struggle through his first 37 games. Acuna is slashing just .178/.235/.189 with one extra-base hit and three RBIs. His .424 OPS is a step even further back from his poor 2025 season. Acuna has speed but doesn’t get on base enough to make his speed matter, and his range in center field is poor. There don’t seem to be any signs of Acuna turning things around, and the White Sox patience with him may soon be running out. With former first-round pick Jacob Gonzalez off to an electric start and outfielder Austin Hays on the verge of returning, Acuna could very well be the odd-man out on the White Sox roster.

RHP Trevor Richards

The White Sox acquired Richards from the Phillies on May 5th with the hope of stabilizing their bullpen and adding a veteran presence. It’s only been two weeks since Richards joined the roster and his impact has already been felt in the worst way. In four appearances with the White Sox, Richards has allowed eight earned runs, walked five and allowed three home runs. He’s been the furthest thing from reliable in his first few outings and the White Sox simply can’t afford to keep throwing him out there outside of blowouts. Right-hander Ben Peoples, who the White Sox acquired in a trade with the Rays last season, has a 0.79 ERA in 17 appearances in Charlotte, striking out 30 in 22.2 innings. Though the team would love another veteran presence, Peoples is a 25 year-old right-hander having an excellent season and there’s no reason to not give him a shot at the big league level. Moving on from Richards would be the simplest move.

C Edgar Quero

It pains me to write this one, because Edgar Quero is still just 23 years old and showed flashes in 2025. Unfortunately, this year has been completely unkind to him. Quero got a badly needed boost with a walk-off home run in Sunday’s game against the Cubs, but went 0-for-5 during the Mariners series. Quero’s struggles at the plate have persisted all season, and he’s hitting just .167 in 96 at bats thus far. Unfortunately, a setback to Kyle Teel seems to be delaying Edgar Quero’s much-needed reset. He remains splitting the catching duties with Drew Romo for the time being. It’s far too early to give up on Quero’s long-term development, but for the sake of both him and the White Sox, a chance to work on his swing in Triple-A could be beneficial. Hopefully, the White Sox can make it happen soon.

EDGAR QUERO WALKS IT OFF IN EXTRAS ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/X8uP8XIcVo — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 17, 2026