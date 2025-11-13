3 White Sox players who need to be better in 2026

2025 was a year of growth in the White Sox organization, and many players on the roster took steps forward. Unfortunately, not everyone on the team had a positive season. The White Sox lost 102 games in 2025, and that doesn’t happen without some poor performances. The majority of the roster figures to return in 2026, and among them are several players that will need to take a step forward, or their time on the South Side could come to an end. Here are a few such players:

OF Luis Robert Jr.

We’ll start with the obvious. Luis Robert Jr. has been a popular name in trade speculation dating back to last offseason, but to this point, the White Sox have elected to hold onto Robert. Robert was one of the lone bright spots on an abysmal 2023 ball club, launching 38 home runs and tapping into his five-tool potential. Unfortunately, Robert has failed to replicate that success ever since. Both 2024 and 2025 have been marred by injuries and underperformance, and Robert now finds himself in a crucial season for the future of his career. The White Sox may look to trade Robert, but without a strong first-half performance, they aren’t likely to receive much in return, and no team is going to be interested in paying Robert’s $20 million option for 2026. Robert will be looking to get paid for the talent that everyone knows he has, and the White Sox will be looking to cash in on their most valuable trade asset, making 2026 a pivotal year for both sides.

RHP Sean Burke

Sean Burke's first full big league season was full of ups and downs. The 25 year-old right-hander impressed during a brief four game stint in the majors in 2024, and did enough in Spring Training to land the Opening Day nod. Burke fired six scoreless innings against the Angels in game one, but struggled with his command for much of the 2025 season. Burke flashed solid stuff, but struggled mightily with location. His 10.6% walk rate was in the bottom 15 percent in baseball, and he gave up quite a bit of hard contact. Burke was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte in August for a reset before ultimately being called back up in September. Overall, he finished the season with a 4.22 ERA in 28 games, though his xERA of 4.99 implies he fared better than he should've. Burke will enter 2026 without certainty regarding his rotation spot. The White Sox have Shane Smith and Davis Martin penciled into their rotation, but the remaining three spots seem up for grabs. It's possible the team will look outside for rotation help, but Burke will certainly be among those competing for a spot in spring training. If given the opportunity, he needs to take a step forward in 2026, or he may not get another chance in Chicago.

Sean Burke tossed a career-high 10 strikeouts yesterday 👏 pic.twitter.com/9QzjVIgQp7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 28, 2025

C Edgar Quero

On the surface, Edgar Quero looks to have had a solid Rookie year. The switch-hitting catcher finished the season hitting .268 in 403 plate appearances, with a solid 7.9% walk rate. But taking a deeper look at Quero's numbers raises some red flags, and the emergence of Kyle Teel at the catcher position puts some extra pressure on Quero entering 2026. Despite a very-impressive 19% chase rate, Quero had one of the slowest swings in all of baseball, and he barreled the ball just 3.7% of the time. His expected batting average and slugging percentage were both in the bottom 20% in the league. On defense, Quero was the worst pitch-framer among qualified catchers in baseball, and his caught stealing numbers were near the bottom as well. He was in the bottom five percent in the league in sprint speed, so he's unlikely to have the athleticism to move to another position. Still just 22, Quero is one of the youngest players on the roster, so there's still time to work out some of the kinks at the big league level, but Kyle Teel looked like the more well-rounded catcher in 2025, and Quero could be in danger of losing playing time if he doesn't improve. The White Sox could consider moving Quero this offseason, but a trade seems to be the more unlikely outcome. Quero should get regular at bats in 2026 with a chance to show that he belongs in the White Sox lineup. He will need to show progress.

Without the luxury of big free agent signings, the White Sox will primarily rely on internal improvements to try to avoid 100 losses for the first time since 2022. Better seasons from Luis Robert Jr, Sean Burke, and Edgar Quero will go a long way towards the young team taking a big step forward.