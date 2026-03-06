3 White Sox players whose jobs are on the hot seat in 2026

The White Sox enter the 2026 season with a fun, young club that has eyes on outperforming modest expectations. Much of the optimism stems from the 19-game improvement of 2025, as well as the strong core of young players who have made an impact. Heading into the season, the White Sox have an answer at most positions on the field, but the leash isn’t endless. With young talent waiting in the wings, the pressure will be on these three players to perform, or they could find themselves out of a job.

3B Miguel Vargas

Miguel Vargas’ improvement was a big storyline for the White Sox last season. Acquired from the Dodgers in a 2024 deadline trade, Vargas had a miserable first few months in Chicago and got off to a rough start in 2025 before an in-season swing adjustment completely turned around his fortunes. Overall, Vargas finished the season with an OPS+ of 100 and 16 home runs, making him league average at the plate. He spent time at both third base and first base but didn’t excel at either.

Vargas heads into 2026 as the team’s primary third baseman, and the White Sox are hopeful that he can build on his improvement and take an even bigger step forward this year. If he doesn’t, though, he may end up as the odd man out. The White Sox have a strong group of infield prospects coming, and it’s going to get even stronger with the likely addition of Roch Cholowsky in July. Vargas doesn’t have a defensive home and could be pushed out by more well-rounded players if he doesn’t take another step forward offensively. His growth will be a story to watch this season.

Miguel Vargas sends one outta here! pic.twitter.com/pGdsQyqrbO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 3, 2026

RHP Davis Martin

Right-hander Davis Martin was solid in his first full season since recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2025, though his metrics indicate some luck could’ve been involved. Martin won’t blow anyone away with his stuff, but he excels at control and provides a reliable presence at the back of the White Sox rotation. As tough as it would be to see him go, the White Sox have several young arms on the cusp of the big leagues, and they could be looking to open up spots as soon as Opening Day 2027. If Martin’s middling results continue, he could be on the outside looking in as higher-upside options like Noah Schultz, Tanner McDougal, and Hagen Smith arrive. Martin could take a step forward this year and establish himself as a big league rotation mainstay. But if he doesn’t, the White Sox could easily find a trade for the 29 year-old.

OF Luisangel Acuna

Acquired from the Mets in the Luis Robert Jr. trade, Acuna is a former top 100 prospect but hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities in the majors to this point. Acuna will be 24 by Opening Day and figures to get the bulk of the playing time in center field this season for the White Sox. Despite his .567 OPS last season, Acuna brings excellent speed and solid defense with an offensive profile that the White Sox believe they can get more out of. He posted a solid stint in the Venezuelan Winter League that the White Sox hope is the start of a turnaround. Acuna is off to a strong start in White Sox spring training, hitting the ball hard all over the field in the early going. He’ll get an opportunity this season, but it won’t be endless. If Acuna struggles again at the plate, the White Sox will need to consider bringing in external outfield help as the team looks to build toward contention in the near future.