3 White Sox prospects who could explode onto radar in Spring Breakout game vs. Dodgers

As the White Sox get set to begin their 2026 regular season in less than a week, the team’s top prospects have begun learning their minor league assignments to start the season. Before heading to their various affiliates, several White Sox prospects will have the ability to participate in MLB’s Spring Breakout game this weekend. The White Sox prospects will take on the Dodgers prospects on Saturday evening in Arizona, and the team recently released a full roster of the players slated to participate.

Our 2026 Spring Breakout roster ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/n97MGxQNLD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 18, 2026

Of the players in this group, here are a few that receive little attention that I believe can put themselves on the map this weekend.

INF Colby Shelton

The White Sox selected Shelton in the 6th round of last year’s draft and he made his organizational debut with a 27-game stint in Kannapolis to finish the season. The 23-year-old shined at the University of Florida, launching 20 home runs for the Gators in 2024 before changing his approach and hitting .377 in 2025. Shelton’s power dipped when his average increased, so the White Sox are hoping to find a happy medium in his swing. He struggled in his first taste of pro ball, slugging just .172 in his short stint to close 2025. He’ll likely start the season back in Kannapolis, but at 23, the White Sox could be inclined to move him quickly if he improves.The tools are there for Shelton, and he’ll need to find more consistency this season. A strong game on Saturday against the Dodgers prospects would be a great place to start.

RHP Jackson Kelley

A former 12th-round pick of the Texas Rangers, the White Sox added Kelley in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft back in December. Unlike players taken in the major league portion, Kelley does not have to be added to the 26-man roster for the White Sox to keep him in their organization. The 25-year-old has been exclusively a reliever since joining the minor leagues, and he’s posted solid numbers in each of his three minor league seasons. He was limited to 34.1 innings in 2025 due to an injury, but posted a solid 2.40 ERA at the Double-A level. Kelley will likely get the chance to pitch at Triple-A for the White Sox this season, and a good start to the season could put him in the mix for Major League innings at some point in the near future. He’ll get a chance to face higher-quality hitters this weekend in the Spring Breakout game.

INF Javier Mogollon

As the 13th-ranked White Sox prospect on MLB Pipeline, some might argue that Javier Mogollon is already on the radar, but it feels like he doesn’t get talked about enough. Mogollon is still just 20 years-old despite playing three seasons in the White Sox organization after signing out of Venezuela in 2023. He posted an OPS over .900 in Rookie Leagues in each of his first two seasons, but his OPS dropped to .734 in his Kannapolis debut in 2025. Mogollon was limited to 51 games due to injury, and he’ll look to bounce back and stay healthy in 2026. He’ll likely start in Kannapolis again, and could move up with a strong start to the season. There’s no question about his offensive upside, and he could certainly shoot up prospect boards this season.